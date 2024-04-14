Electronic gaming industry must remain free to grow: PM Modi | Delhi News





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who met some of the country's best online players said the government did not want to impose regulations in areas such as e-sports, although a distinction must be made to counter gambling.

Modi also used some of the gaming industry's popular terminologies, such as noob, a reference to someone who is a beginner or not very skilled at a game, and said that if used during the current election period, it would would be seen as a jibe in the existing tense political environment.

In a perspective that will please the ears of the gaming industry, Modi said that electronic gaming industry does not require any regulation and must remain free to grow. Governments tend to expand their control, he said.

The Prime Minister had a half-hour interactive session with players Tirth Mehta, Animesh Agarwal, Anshu Bisht, Naman Mathur, Mithilesh Patankar, Ganesh Gangadhar and Payal Dhare. They discussed a host of issues including the challenges facing the electronic gaming industry and the Prime Minister also asked them questions while trying his hand at some games.

Naman Mathur, a gamer, asked the Prime Minister if there was a need to regulate the gaming sector. Modi said regulation would not be the appropriate word as it is the nature of governments to intervene. There are two things: either try to impose restrictions under a law or try to understand and shape it according to the needs of our country and put it under an organized and legal structure and improve his reputation, he said.

The prime minister said his government wants to raise the country to a level by 2047 so that it is out of the lives of middle-class families in particular. Our life is stuck in paperwork. It is the poor who need the government, and the government must stand by them in difficult times, he added.

Another player, Animesh Agarwal, suggested that the government should recognize e-sports and gaming as a mainstream sport. It is a skill-based game and does not involve gambling. Once it is established and understood by all government agencies, including those involved in financial transactions, it will be truly beneficial. As you said, the industry does not need regulation. We should let it grow freely. With a little help, the industry will be ready, he said while addressing the Prime Minister.

Modi responded to this by saying: It (e-sports and gaming) does not require any regulation. It must remain free, and only then will it explode.

The Prime Minister asked the players how they deal with the conflict between gaming and playing. The players also discussed with the Prime Minister some terminologies used in the industry such as noob and grind.

As players explained to the prime minister that noob referred to someone who is a beginner or not very skilled at a game, Modi laughed: If I use this word during elections, people will wonder who I am referring to. If I say it, you will assume that it is aimed at a specific person.

The Prime Minister also highlighted how the government has recognized the creativity of gamers and promoted the gaming industry in the country. They also spoke about issues surrounding gaming versus gaming while discussing women's participation in the industry.

During the interaction, Modi said games should also be used for relevant messages and game suggestions on climate change and sanitation initiatives.

