Politics
Erdogan's future is uncertain, but Turkey's ties with Russia and tensions with the United States are going nowhere
-
Turkey is heading toward elections that could oust its longtime leader, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
-
Western observers dislike Erdogan's foreign policy, but another leader is unlikely to change course.
-
Matthew C. Mai is a research associate at Defense Priorities.
On May 14, Turkish voters will go to the polls to elect their next president.
At a time of global upheavalTurkey's unique geopolitical position allows it to play a role disproportionate role in international politics. As a result, Turkey is frequently castigated for adopting positions that contravene Western preferences.
Reviews charge that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's foreign policy is a direct consequence of his illiberal stance at home rather than astute geopolitics. But this interpretation is false: Turkey strong economic ties with Russia and regional security concerns mean that it highly unlikely another leader will seek to align himself more with the West.
Whether it is Erdogan or his challenger, Kemal Kilicdarogluprevails, the interests guiding Turkey's foreign policy will require the same balancing act as avoids alignment with any great power bloc and maximizes Ankara's freedom of action. As difficult as American decision-makers may find Erdogan deal withNor will Kilicdaroglu's approach to foreign affairs be pro-Western.
Most notably, this balance was evident throughout the Russian-Ukrainian War. Turkey served as the main intermediate between Kyiv and Moscow, facilitating prisoner exchangesTHE Black Sea Cereals InitiativeAnd peace talks at the start of the conflict.
In Ukraine requestAnkara's management of Montreux Congress prevented warships from transiting the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits to the Black Sea. (Although there is evidence that Russia uses civil ships to transport military goods.)
However, Ankara has not joined the campaign of Western sanctions against Russia. Since the start of the war, Turkey has become a major hub for trade. Russian investmentwith a post-invasion monthly payment trade volume increasing by 198 percent and bilateral payment systems being adopted to facilitate financial transactions outside of SWIFT.
Unsurprisingly, Turkey is under pressure from American officials to “conduct enhanced due diligence on transactions with Russian entities and individuals” to avoid “potential loss of access to G7 markets and correspondent relationships.” But given Turkey's situation economic crisis and dependence on Russian imports, Kilicdaroglu promised not to apply G7 sanctions and to maintain economic relations with Moscow.
As Erdogan, there are signs that Kilicdaroglu would seek to “resolve” the Russo-Ukrainian war by advocating a “face-saving solution” acceptable to both sides. Furthermore, according to an official of the Turkish oppositionto avoid a prolonged standoff between Russia and the West after a settlement is reached, “[we] need a stable [security] architecture and we cannot leave Russia out of the picture. »
This perspective is markedly different from that of Western capitals, most of which focus exclusively on post-war security guarantees for Ukraine without considering how Euro-Atlantic order can be restructured to stabilize relationships with Russia in the long term.
Strong differences between Turkey and the United States will persist elsewhere. In Syria, where the United States is allied with the Ankara Kurdish militias considered Alongside terrorist groups, Washington will not find a more conciliatory interlocutor in Kilicdaroglu. Erdogan has initiated a process of rapprochement with Bashar al-Assad, but Kilicdaroglu indicated that it would be even more open to dialogue with Damascus for facilitate the return millions of Syrian refugees residing in Türkiye.
And whatever happens Washington says, Kilicdaroglu will also continue to rely on military force to protect Turkey's southeastern border against attacks launched by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). An opposition leader describe the conditions for a Turkish withdrawal from Syria conditioned on the revitalization of Adana Agreement of 1998 which prevented Damascus from harboring terrorist groups and allowed Turkey to carry out military self-defense operations up to five kilometers from the Syrian border.
However, recent events should encourage U.S. policymakers to consider the benefits of giving in to Turkish interests in the region. During an operation in northern Syria last month, Turkish special forces reportedly raided the compound of ISIS leader Abu Hussein al-Qurashi, who detonated a suicide vest to avoid capture.
This episode showed how Turkey, which has a a strong army, driving experience counter-terrorism operations, and information sharing relationships with its neighbors, is capable of neutralizing the remnants of ISIS in its backyard. Rather than continuing to run the risk of a confrontation with Iran-backed militias Or Russian forcesUS troops should withdraw and allow Ankara to seize a complicated situation in northern Syria.
By prioritizing independence and autonomy, the foreign policy of a future Kilicdaroglu administration will embody a significant degree of continuity from its predecessor. American policymakers would be well advised to take the same approach to whoever wins over the Turkish public and not expect either candidate to make a sharp turn toward 'west.
Matthew C. Mai is a research associate at Defense Priorities.
Read the original article on Business Insider
|
Sources
2/ https://ca.movies.yahoo.com/movies/erdogans-future-doubt-turkeys-ties-135138409.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Erdogan's future is uncertain, but Turkey's ties with Russia and tensions with the United States are going nowhere
- Israeli News: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemns Iranian attack
- US intercepts dozens of Iranian drones and missiles targeting Israel
- Big 10: the most terrifying movie villains | Culture & Leisure
- Electronic gaming industry must remain free to grow: PM Modi | Delhi News
- City bosses lament catastrophic London Stock Exchange loop after deadly exits
- Tech talks and toasts at Jerusalem Post Annual Conference
- Diljit Dosanjh shocked as Imtiaz Ali reveals Shah Rukh Khan called him 'country's best actor' | Web series
- Xiong records second consecutive Top-10 finish to lead Wildcats
- Jacksonville State wins 2024 North Carolina bowling championship
- North Korea leader's meeting with top Chinese lawmaker raises possibility of Kim-Xi summit
- Implicitly, Hotman Paris admits that President Joko Widodo's extension of social assistance is illegal: Can Gibran be disqualified?