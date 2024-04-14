German Scholz arrives in China for a visit marked by trade tensions and the conflict in Ukraine





BEIJING German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in China on Sunday for a visit focusing on increasingly tense economic relations between the sides and differences over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Scholz's first destination was the industrial center of Chongqing, where he and his delegation of ministers and business leaders were to visit a partially German-funded company and other sites in the sprawling city, which is a base for production for Chinese automobile industry and other industries. Scholz is also expected to visit the financial hub of Shanghai during his three-day visit, before heading to the capital Beijing to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. German companies such as BMW and Volkswagen are heavily dependent on the Chinese market, but Beijing's support for Russia creates friction with the West. The German economy has benefited from Chinese demand for investment and manufactured goods, from automobiles to chemicals, but those ties have frayed in the face of growing competition from Chinese companies and tougher regulations. Political interference has also been blamed for a sharp decline in foreign investment. German companies have argued that they face unfair barriers in the Chinese market and the government has advocated a risk reduction policy to reduce their dependence on the Chinese market and suppliers. Despite this, China remained Germany's top trading partner for the eighth consecutive year in 2023, with 254.1 billion euros ($271 billion) worth of goods and services traded between the sides, just shy of more than Germany traded with the United States, but a 15.5% contraction compared to Germany. Year before. German exports to China totaled 97.3 billion euros ($104 billion), according to the German Federal Statistical Office, although figures vary depending on exchange rate fluctuations and rounding of figures. . Chinese state broadcaster CCTV showed Scholz getting off his plane in Chonqing and leaving in a motorcade, but made no comment to the welcoming delegation. Before his arrival, Scholz posted on the social platform China has refused to criticize Russian aggression. It has maintained trade ties with President Vladimir Putin's government and aligned its foreign policy with Moscow in opposition to the U.S.-led liberal political order, while touting its authoritarian one-party system as a superior alternative. After visiting a hydrogen engine production plant run by the German company Bosch, Scholz toured the city with young architects and was scheduled to take a boat cruise on the famous Yangtze River, one of two powerful waterways surrounding partly the town perched on cliffs overlooking the cliffs. After a visit to Shanghai on Monday, Scholz will fly to Beijing and meet Xi on Tuesday at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse before being received with military honors by Li at the Great Hall of the People, the seat of the ceremonial legislature in China's heartland. capital. Further visits and meetings will follow before he leaves late Wednesday evening. This is Scholz's second trip to China since he became chancellor at the end of 2021. His previous visit took place in November 2022 and it was essentially a one-day trip due to the strict COVID restrictions still in place at the time. This is his first visit since the German government presented last year its Chinese strategy, who met criticism of Beijing. Premier Li and a delegation of senior officials visited Berlin in June. Associated Press journalist Geir Moulson contributed to this report from Berlin.

