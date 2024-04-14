Closing the weekend in North Sumatra, President Jokowi invites his grandchildren to learn about animals





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) weekend walking his grandchildren and getting to know the animals. This activity was carried out by the Head of State and his grandchildren at Hill Hotel and Resort, Deli Serdang Regency, North Sumatra, Saturday (13/4/2024). Jokowi seems to be enjoying the weekend during the holidays Eid with his daughter, Kahiyang Ayu and three grandchildren, Sedah Mirah Nasution, Panembahan Al Nahyan Nasution and Panembahan Al Saud Nasution. Also read: Is it possible for Prabowo to bring together Jokowi, SBY and Megawati around the same table? This exciting activity begins with feeding the reptiles. This activity is under the supervision of experienced agents. Sedah Mirah, in a video, is also seen carefully stroking the reptile's back. “You see, its tongue is sticking out,” President Jokowi said in Sedah Mirah when the little crocodile stuck out its tongue, in a written statement received Kompas.com. “Pee“, replied Sedah Mirah. Jokowi also invited his grandchildren to walk along a wooden bridge crossing a pond filled with colorful koi fish. They seemed to be feeding the gathering fish. While leaving the pool, Sedah Mirah and Nahyan interacted with several birds, such as owls, parrots and cockatoos. Also read: Jokowi and Megawati's meeting does not need to be accompanied by political conditions Jokowi's two grandchildren took turns petting and feeding the animals. In addition, the head of state took his grandson to the deer enclosure. The president teaches his grandchildren to feed deer. Then, Jokowi and his grandchildren also went to the lakeside to feed pieces of bread to the geese and ducks. At that time, the atmosphere had become noisy because of the crowds of other visitors who were seeing President Jokowi's family.



