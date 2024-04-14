Scholz walks a tightrope on trade and politics in China





BEIJING: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in China on Sunday, kicking off a trip in which he will face a difficult balancing act as he aims to strengthen economic ties with Berlin's biggest trading partner.

Scholz landed in the megacity of Chongqing in the southwest of the country on Sunday morning, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV announced, accompanied by a large delegation of ministers and business leaders.

As Western allies step up pressure on Beijing, Scholz is expected to emphasize that Germany remains committed to doing business with the world's second-largest economy and rejects calls for “decoupling” from the United States.

Its friendly overtures towards China risk angering Washington and its European partners, who oppose the heavy industrial subsidies granted by Beijing.

“China remains a very important economic partner,” Scholz told reporters on Friday, adding that he would work to level the playing field for German companies in China.

Geopolitically, Scholz will also use his visit to persuade Chinese President Xi Jinping to use his influence to rein in his Russian counterpart. Vladimir Poutine and help end the war in Ukraine.

“Given the close relations between China and Russia, Beijing has the opportunity to exert its influence on Russia,” said a German government source in Berlin.

The three-day tour through Chongqing, Shanghai and Beijing is Scholz's second visit to China since taking office.

Its first, in November 2022, came under intense scrutiny because it came soon after Xi strengthened his grip on power and marked the first post-pandemic visit by a G7 leader to China.

Stung by painful supply chain disruptions during the health crisis as well as China's refusal to distance itself from Russia despite Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the Western allies worked to reduce their dependence on Beijing.

“Position of strength”

Scholz's visit comes as many of Germany's Western allies clash with China over a range of trade issues.

A series of investigations into state aid for Chinese solar panels, electric cars and wind turbines are underway in Brussels.

The United States, meanwhile, is investigating national security risks posed by Chinese technology in cars.

As tensions simmer in Taiwan, US President Joe Biden this week made defense commitments to Japan and the Philippines, while calling Beijing's behavior in the South China Sea “dangerous and aggressive.”

Two days before his visit, Scholz spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron, whose office said the leaders “coordinated to advocate for a rebalancing of trade relations between Europe and China.”

But China is a vital market for Germany, where many jobs depend directly on demand from the Asian giant.

Both economies are also in dire need of a boost.

Germany's economy shrank 0.3 percent last year, hit by inflation, high interest rates and slowing exports, and for this year the Economy Ministry expects anemic growth of 0.2 percent.

Beijing set an annual GDP growth target of around 5% for this year, but exports plunged more than expected last month.

German MPs and analysts urged Scholz to take a tough line.

The Green Party's Deborah Duering warned Scholz against viewing China solely as an economic opportunity.

“Those who ignore long-term risks in favor of short-term profits risk repeating past mistakes, misguided Russian policy,” Duering said, referring to past dependence on Moscow for energy supplies. cheap.

Max Zenglein of the Mercator Institute of China Studies said Germany should not hesitate to be more assertive.

“As countries like the United States and Japan position themselves more and more clearly against China, Germany has an important role to play,” he said, adding that Germany was ” in a position of strength.

