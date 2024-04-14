



Chinese leader to visit Hungary, Serbia next month

Reading time: 2 minutes Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Budapest, Hungary, and Belgrade, Serbia in early May. After a trip to France from May 5 to 7, Xi Jinping will then stop in Belgrade, before concluding his European tour in Budapest, according to Radio Free Europe. (RFE) wrote, citing two independent sources. Orban, China's closest ally in the EU Xi Jinping met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in October, when the latter was the only EU president to attend the third international forum of the One Belt, One Road initiative in Beijing. Orban signed ten economic agreements in Beijing, and in December Chinese electric car maker BYD announced it would build a factory in Szeged, southern Hungary. Other Chinese companies that have invested in Hungary include electric battery makers CATL, Eve Power and SEMCORP, all of which are building factories in Debrecen, eastern Hungary. China will grant visa-free travel to Hungarian citizens until the end of November, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced last month. Hungarian Finance Minister Varga Mihaly also revealed a new cargo flight between China and Hungary two weeks ago. Serbia appears to approve of China's decision on Taiwan Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic had already mentioned Xi Jinping's intention to visit his country at the end of February, without specifying a date. Vucic expressed support for Xi Jinping's claims about Taiwan, an East Asian country that is officially the Republic of China, telling Chinese media that “Taiwan is China, and it's up to you to decide what , when and how you are going to do it, fully”. stop. This is your territory, this is your people and you are a sovereign nation, Vucic said. RFE recalls that Xi Jinping visited Hungary in October 2009, as Chinese vice-president, and signed 15 bilateral agreements. In December 2014, China announced plans to build a two-track railway between Belgrade and Budapest by 2017, but this remains unfinished after a litany of problems. The 160 km Hungarian section was valued at HUF 750 billion, of which 85% will be paid by Hungary with a loan from the Chinese state. NATO strengthens its eastern flank as German troops arrive in Lithuania

