Erdoan calls for global action against Israel's war





ANKARA President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has appealed to the world community to condemn Israeli bombings of hospitals, schools, mosques and churches in the besieged Gaza Strip. “Humanity must prevent further violations of international law in Gaza,” Erdoan said in a letter to Pope Francis on April 13, emphasizing that civilians should never be targeted in war. Erdoan's letter comes ahead of a series of strikes launched by Iran against Israel later in the day, signaling an escalation of tensions in the Middle East. Highlighting the common condemnation of the killings across all Abrahamic faiths, Erdoan urged the international community to “raise its voice against the deliberate bombing of hospitals, schools, mosques and churches that should not be violated.” The president denounced the dire situation in Gaza, where even during the holy month of Ramadan, civilians endure the horror of starvation due to the obstruction of humanitarian aid. “The challenges we face, including Israel's indiscriminate attacks in Gaza and the lasting global impact of the war in Ukraine, require concerted action and collaboration from the international community,” Erdoan said. The president reiterated that achieving lasting peace and stability in the Middle East depends on a just resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. “An independent, sovereign and geographically integrated Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, must emerge and take its place in the global system as an equal member of the international community,” he added. . Ali Erba, head of Diyanet, Trkiye's highest religious body, delivered Erdoan's missive during a visit to the pope. Erbas stressed that their discussions focused on “the murders, massacres and crimes against humanity committed by Israel in Palestine.” “Jerusalem, a symbol of peace and coexistence, is under Israeli oppression, everywhere, whether Muslims or Christians, innocent babies or children, mosques or churches. We are faced with a situation where everyone world, including children, the elderly, the sick and women, are being massacred,” he said. “We expressed the need to work together to end this situation, bring more attention to Palestine and Gaza and end Israeli oppression.” The conflict between Israel and Hamas has resulted in the deaths of more than 33,700 Palestinians and more than 76,300 injuries since the Palestinian militant group launched its October 7 attack, which killed around 1,200 people. The Israeli military campaign in Gaza has forced 85 percent of the region's population into internal displacement, amid severe shortages of essential resources such as food, clean water and medicine. Additionally, around 60 percent of Gaza's infrastructure was either damaged or completely destroyed, according to the UN. Israel faces allegations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, with an interim ruling issued in January demanding that Tel Aviv cease its genocidal actions and take steps to ensure the provision of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.

