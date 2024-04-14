President Jokowi takes his grandchildren for wildlife tourism





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Iriana took their grandchildren to enjoy nature and wildlife tourism at a resort in Deli Serdang, North Sumatra, Saturday, April 13. The President spent the Eid holiday with his daughter, Kahiyang Ayu, and three grandchildren, namely Sedah Mirah Nasution, Panembahan Al Nahyan Nasution and Panembahan Al Saud Nasution. He and his family participated in several leisure activities, such as feeding crocodiles, under the supervision of experienced officers, according to information from the Presidential Secretariat on Sunday. Sedah Mirah, the granddaughter of the head of state, expressed a small laugh as she cautiously stroked the reptile's back. “Look, its tongue is out,” Jokowi told him as the reptile stuck out its tongue. “Weee,” Mirah said. President Jokowi then took his grandchildren for a walk along a wooden bridge over a pond full of colorful colors. koi fish. They also feed koi fish waiting for food. There was joy in Nahyan Nasution's eyes as the koi fish approached him. Leaving the pond, Sedah Mirah and Nahyan interacted with a number of birds ranging from owls to parrots to cockatoos. The two men took turns petting and feeding the animals. Their adventure continued towards the deer shed, where the deer also approached them, with the same curiosity. President Jokowi, in his role as a grandfather, taught his grandchildren how to feed deer carefully. Then the atmosphere got a little rowdy as the President's family joined a crowd of other visitors at the lake. There they threw pieces of bread at the geese and ducks who happily swam towards them. There were also a number of pelicans enjoying the sun by flapping their wings. At noon, President Jokowi and his family left the venue of the activity. During this activity, President Jokowi not only enjoyed quality time with his family, but was also able to teach important values ​​about environmental sustainability and introducing animals to his grandchildren. Related news: Hope that Eid al-Fitr becomes the day of forgiveness: president

Related news: President Jokowi invites orphans to buy new clothes for Eid al-Fitr Translator: Yashinta P, Kenzu

Editor: Arie Novarina

