German Scholz arrives in China for a visit marked by trade tensions and the conflict in Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in China on Sunday for a visit focused on increasingly tense economic relations between the sides and differences over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Scholz's first destination was the industrial center of Chongqing, where he and his delegation of ministers and business leaders were to visit a partially German-funded company and other sites in the sprawling city, which is a base for production for Chinese automobile industry and other industries.

Scholz is also expected to visit the financial hub of Shanghai during his three-day visit, before heading to the capital Beijing to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

German companies such as BMW and Volkswagen rely heavily on the Chinese market, even as Beijing's support for Russia creates friction with the West.

The German economy has benefited from Chinese demand for investment and manufactured goods, from automobiles to chemicals, but those ties have frayed in the face of growing competition from Chinese companies and tougher regulations. Political interference has also been blamed for a sharp decline in foreign investment.

German companies have argued that they face unfair barriers in the Chinese market and the government has advocated a policy of “risk reduction” to reduce their dependence on the market and suppliers Chinese.

Despite this, China remained Germany's top trading partner for the eighth consecutive year in 2023, with 254.1 billion euros ($271 billion) worth of goods and services traded between the two sides, a little more than Germany traded with the United States.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV showed Scholz getting off his plane in Chonqing and leaving in a motorcade, but made no comment to the welcoming delegation.

Before his arrival, Scholz posted on the social platform Ukraine.”

China has refused to criticize Russian aggression. He has maintained trade ties with President Vladimir Putin's government and aligned his foreign policy with Moscow in opposition to the U.S.-led liberal political order, while touting his authoritarian one-party system as a superior alternative.