Trump, during his trial, tests his political skills and American resolve





Throughout its 248-year history, America has witnessed dramatic, high-profile court battles that test the laws and tear apart its social fabric: from the Haymarket Square Riots case and the Trial Scopes Monkey on failed prosecution of NFL Hall of Fame running back. OJ Simpson in a grisly double murder.

But the country has never seen anything like the made-for-movie trial set to begin Monday in New York: a former president, who is also the current Republican Party nominee for president, faces a jury in a criminal trial that is poised to grip the nation and ignite political rhetoric in an already sharply divided country. Donald Trump, master of public relations, presents himself as a political prisoner. New York State says he is a common criminal using his stature to mock justice.

This otherworldly canvas promises to be filled with earthly details of a wealthy businessman paying a porn star to keep quiet about the affair she claims to have had. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Trump broke the law by falsifying business records as part of a scheme to conceal payments to Stormy Daniels. Trump maintains he didn't sleep with Daniels and didn't break the law when his former fixer Michael Cohen bought his silence.

Many Trump allies and critics, as well as many legal scholars, believe the charges in New York are far less consequential to the public interest than indictments handed down in federal cases involving his retention of classified documents and his efforts. to overturn the 2020 election, as well as an ongoing lawsuit in Georgia based on its desire to overturn that state's results in the same election.

Yet two-thirds of registered voters believe the hush money accusations are somewhat serious or very serious, according to a Reuters/Ipsos survey conducted April 4-8.

The loudest voices on the political spectrum are raising their voices on contradictory arguments: that he was unfairly targeted because of his political opinions and that his status as a candidate unfairly protected him from criminal conviction.

But, at the same time, some political actors see the coming circus as a painful episode in American history.

It's a sad moment, said Rep. Jared Moskowitz, Democrat of Florida, whose district is about 20 miles south of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate along the Atlantic coast.

I don't think any American should be happy about the fact that we have a former president who is going to be tried while running for president with over 90 indictments, Moskowitz said. He is obviously innocent until proven guilty. He deserves a fair trial. But also, what happens if he's found guilty and he's still running for president?

Nothing in the Constitution prevents a criminal from being elected president. But during this year's Republican primaries, some Republicans feared a conviction would be devastating to his chances of winning a general election rematch with President Joe Biden.

A January NBC News poll showed Trump with a 5-point national lead over Biden, 47% to 42%. But their positions reversed when respondents were asked what they would do if Trump were convicted of a crime before the Nov. 5 election. In this scenario, Biden was ahead of Trump, 45% to 43%.

In March, a Politico/Ipsos poll found that a conviction in the financial secrecy case would do real damage to Trump. The outlet reported that a third of independents said they would be less likely to vote for Trump after a possible conviction.

Trump allies say there is benefit to Bragg being tried before special counsel Jack Smith, who won Trump's indictments on classified documents and election interference charges.

I love that Alvin Bragg is first, said Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who speaks regularly with Trump about the state of his campaign.

His case is the most factually frivolous and legally tortured, Gaetz said of Bragg. The factual structure that will be alleged in the Bragg case involves frivolities, whereas there will be an attempt to be more serious in the Jack Smith cases.

They are also optimistic that the trial itself could tilt public opinion more in Trump's favor.

It's fitting that President Trump's trial begins on the heels of OJ Simpson's death, said Giancarlo Sopo, a Republican media strategist who directed Trump's 2020 Hispanic ad. The media circus around their legal troubles is similar, with one essential difference: the more people heard about the Simpson case, the more they thought he was guilty. With Trump, it's the opposite.

There's no doubt that Trump's legal troubles rallied Republicans to his side during the primaries. His recovery from political peril began in earnest when Bragg first indicted him last year. But his audience then consisted mainly of diehard GOP voters who dominate the party's primaries. Democrats have also sought to make the New York case less about an alleged affair with a porn star and more about election interference, arguing that Trump broke the law to win the 2016 election, establishing a model.

Now, Trump must hope both that he will escape a guilty verdict and, whatever the jury's conclusion, that he will be able to turn his prosecution into an unrivaled turnout machine for his base or for votes sympathy from outsiders.

His continued efforts to delay all of his trials suggest he fears it will be much harder to win if he gets the word criminal tattooed on his mark. If he loses the election and lacks the power to stop federal prosecutions, these two cases risk extending the period during which a defeated political candidate is pursued by the Justice Department against the man who beaten.

What will it look like once he loses the election and these trials continue? » Moskowitz said. This is not a great moment for the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-trial-tests-political-wherewithal-american-resolve-rcna147406 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos