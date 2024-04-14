Turkish government seeks to regain ground by limiting ties with Israel

The Turkish government announced restrictions on Israeli trade, as well as the suspension of scheduled flights to Israel. The moves follow a shock defeat for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's party in national local elections, in which the opposition focused on trade with Israel amid growing condemnation of the war in Gaza.

Turkish Airlines has announced that it will only resume flights to Israel in March next year.

At the same time, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced sanctions against Israel after Israel blocked aid deliveries to Gaza.

“We submitted our request to participate in this aid operation with cargo planes belonging to our air force. We learned today that our request which was approved by the Jordanian authorities was rejected by Israel,” said Fidan during a press conference.

“There can be no excuse for Israel to prevent our attempts to send air aid to our Gazan brothers who are struggling with hunger. In response to this situation, we have decided to take a series of new measures against Israel,” he said.

Ankara has banned the export of 54 products to Israel, including aviation fuel, steel and cement.

Fidan said the export ban would remain in effect until Israel declared a ceasefire and allowed aid to flow unhindered.

“Hypocritical position”

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz condemned Turkish sanctions, accusing Ankara of supporting Hamas, and warned of retaliation.

The trade restrictions come amid growing criticism in Turkey of the ruling AKP party's stance, which condemns Israel's war against Hamas while maintaining trade ties that the opposition says , support the Israeli military war effort.

The government's position had become untenable, says Soli Ozellecturer in international relations at Kadir Has University in Istanbul.

There is “public pressure over this hypocritical position towards Israel,” he said. “There are all these companies or politicians linked to the AKP that do very close trade with Israel and so on. [the government] must have reacted somewhat; they had to show that they were doing something.

Suspending Turkish Airlines flights was “the best, most effective and most visible way to achieve this,” according to Ozel.

“I think there must be more than 30 daily flights, and it was supposed to be one of the most profitable routes operated by Turkish Airlines.”

Electoral collapse

Last month, President Erdogan's AKP suffered its worst electoral defeat to date in national local elections.

The Islamist Yeniden Refah party led by Fatih Erbakan, son of Erdogan's former political mentor Necmettin Erbakan targeted the AKP's religious base, focusing its campaign on condemning the Turkish president for his continued trade with Israel.

“Fatih Erbakan has apparently become an important figure again,” observes Istar Gozaydinspecialist in Turkish religion and state relations at Istinye University in Istanbul.

“I think the end is near for the AKP, but I suppose it will be replaced by the Yeniden Refah party,” he adds.

Crucial relationships

Protests continue in Türkiye against relations with Israel. However, Israeli analysts say trade and travel are essential to maintaining bilateral relations during times of diplomatic tensions.

“This is unprecedented: for so long there have been no flights from Turkey to Israel and from Israel to Turkey, and this is damaging relations,” warns Gallia Lindenstraussexpert from the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv.

“Also for business relations it is very important to have a regular transport route.”

“There were things that maintained relationships, even if political relationships were in crisis,” she explains.

“And part of it was economic relations, and part of that was also travel links and transport links between Turkey and Israel, and the fact that people-to-people relations were made possible.”

All eyes are on Gaza

Even when Israeli forces killed 10 Turkish citizens transporting aid by boat to Gaza in 2010, flights and trade between the countries were not affected.

But analysts warn that given the scale of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, this time could be different.

“It’s a fucking massacre that’s been going on for six months and people are watching live,” says Ozel, an international relations expert.

“People are watching live, and it's really unacceptable; that's why the level of protest on this particular issue of trade with Israel has increased as the devastation has gotten even worse.”

As Israeli forces prepare to launch a new offensive on Gaza, protests against ongoing Turkish trade with Israel are expected to intensify and increase pressure on Erdogan.