What to expect from Trump's first criminal trial





For more political coverage and analysis, sign up for Heres the Deal, our weekly politics newsletter, here.

Donald Trump took every opportunity to slow down the four criminal proceedings brought against him.

But now the former president can no longer delay or reject what has been dubbed his secret money deal. Unless there is a last minute intervention, the trial will begin on April 15.

For the first time in American history, a former president will be tried in court.

READ MORE: Trumps 2024 Trial: Where They Stand and What to Expect

Trump is accused of falsifying business records to hide the fact that he was seeking to silence allegations of extramarital affairs that surfaced during his 2016 presidential campaign. At the heart of the alleged scheme is a $130,000 payment $ to Stephanie Clifford, the adult film actress known as “Stormy Daniels.”

The PBS NewsHour explores how the historic trial could unfold.

The basics of the file

Watch the segment in the player above.

Despite attempts by Trump's lawyers to delay the prosecution until after Election Day, a strategy that has worked so far in his three other criminal cases, jury selection, will begin Monday in the Manhattan trial.

What is it about ?

Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg accused the former president of orchestrating a scheme with his then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, to conceal a $130,000 payment to Clifford. The adult film actress, known as Stormy Daniels, said she had a one-time sexual relationship with Trump years before he first ran for the White House. Cohen paid Daniels to remain silent about the alleged affair.

The case involves a series of transactions Trump made to reimburse Cohen that were registered as legitimate legal services. Trump has pleaded not guilty and denied having an affair with Daniels.

There is a star witness.

Cohen is expected to testify about where those payments came from, how they were accounted for and who knew what.

The former Trump associate pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations related to those payments in 2018. He served a three-year sentence for those and other charges.

How will the PBS NewsHour cover the trial?

The trial will not be televised and is expected to last several weeks.

Correspondent William Brangham will be at the Manhattan courthouse for jury selection and opening statements. We'll recap highlights from week one's proceedings in our weekly show.

This hush money case is also just one of several legal matters Trump faces as he campaigns for a second presidential term. Keep up to date with the latest news on all of his trials here.

You can also subscribe to Heres the Deal, our weekly political newsletter led every Tuesday by congressional correspondent Lisa Desjardins.

What to expect from Trump's first criminal trial

Donald Trump is no stranger to courtrooms.

The former president has clashed with prosecutors and judges several times this year, but what begins Monday in Judge Juan Mercans' courtroom in downtown Manhattan will be a historic first.

No former president has ever been tried for a crime. Certainly not a man who is currently leading in several polls to win the presidency again. Despite the best efforts of his legal team, Trump will now face the judgment of a New York jury.

These are things to watch out for.

Who controls the narrative?

There will be a lot of mixed messages about the true nature of this matter.

While the jury will hear many dry details about ledgers, invoices and service contracts, the tabloids will continue to call this a porn star's secret money affair and try to find every way possible to spread images of Stormy Daniels in their cover. .

As he has in all of his previous court appearances, Trump will continue to assert his innocence and claim, without any evidence, that this case is yet another witch hunt orchestrated by President Joe Biden to derail his return to the White House.

Trump has made his numerous court appearances this year a regular part of his presidential campaign. Every day, as he enters or leaves the courtroom, he is greeted by a phalanx of cameras where he explains how unfair and unjust these cases are. This trial will likely be no different.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg hopes the jury and the rest of the country see something different in this case. While accusing Trump of falsifying business records, Bragg wants the case to be seen as an attempt by the former president to illegally tip the scales of the 2016 presidential election.

How will the accused Trump behave?

It is difficult to imagine another defendant in America who was so verbally hostile toward the prosecutors and judges who oversaw the cases against him.

Repeatedly, he called these officials racist, deranged, rednecks and radical left-wing lunatics. He called Bragg, the black prosecutor leading the case, an animal who doesn't care about right or wrong.

Following these insults, many of these officials received death threats. Judge Arthur Engoron, who oversaw Trump's civil fraud trial in New York and entered a nearly half-billion-dollar judgment against him, received a bomb threat at his home and an envelope containing white powder sent to his office.

During his arraignment in the case, Judge Merchan asked Trump to “refrain from making statements that could incite violence and civil unrest,” but that did not deter the former president .

Merchan initially imposed a silence that prevented Trump from making public statements intended to interfere with the case, including comments about witnesses and their testimony, prosecutors other than Bragg, court staff and their family members. When Trump began criticizing Merchan's adult daughter, alleging that her work for an independent Democratic organization meant the judge had to recuse himself, the judge expanded the gag order to bar members of his own family and Braggs.

This pattern of attacking family members of presiding lawyers and attorneys assigned to its cases serves no legitimate purpose, Merchan wrote. This only creates fear in those assigned or called to participate in the proceedings, as not only they, but also their family members, are fair game for the vitriolic accused.

How Trump behaves in court, in front of the jury and on social media throughout this trial will be a key element to watch.

Will the jury be convinced?

Aside from all the heated rhetoric and talk of extramarital affairs, this case boils down to a relatively small set of allegations.

Did Donald Trump and his associates intentionally falsify the Trump Organization's private business records to hide the fact that Trump was not paying Cohen for legal services, but to reimburse him for the $130,000 he paid Daniels a few weeks ago? only before the 2016 elections?

That $130,000 payment, Cohen claimed in a separate court case, was intended to prevent Daniels from revealing a story she had been researching for several months. Years before, Daniels said she had a consensual, one-time sexual relationship with Trump. The hush money payment came just weeks after the Access Hollywood tape was released. During the 2005 recording, Trump was heard boasting that his celebrity allowed him to grab women's genitals at will.

These payments to Cohen were made via a series of checks signed by then-President Trump. They were counted in various Trump Organization records as legal documents that were part of a retainer agreement with Cohen. Prosecutor Bragg says these records were all falsified and his prosecutors must now prove to the jury that they did so intentionally, with a specific intent to defraud.

Under New York law, falsifying business records is a misdemeanor, but Trump is charged with a felony.

It is a crime when the falsification of business records is done with the intent to conceal or commit another crime, says Jerry Goldfeder, senior associate at Cozen & OConnor in New York. That's what District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged, that Trump falsified all of those business records, because what he really wanted to do was hide those facts to win the election.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/what-to-expect-from-trumps-first-criminal-trial The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos