Ministry of Communication and Informatics





South Jakarta, Kominfo – The government has decided to implement a combination of official functions of offices (work in the office/WFO) and official duties at home (Work at home/WFH) for state civil servants (ASN) from Tuesday (04/16/2024) to Wednesday (04/17/2024). This is to strengthen the management of the Eid ebb. Minister for Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB) Abdullah Azwar Anas said WFH and WFO regulations were strictly implemented while prioritizing organizational performance and quality of public services . Minister Anas said that in accordance with President Joko Widodo's directives, agencies directly related to public services will not do WFH, that is, they will remain 100% WFO. For agencies directly linked to public services, WFO remains 100 percent optimally implemented. “Regarding government agencies related to government administration and leadership support services, WFH can be implemented for a maximum/maximum of 50 percent of the number of employees, the technical details of which are regulated by every government agency,” he explained in South Jakarta. Saturday (04/13/2024). These regulations are contained in the PANRB Minister's Circular Letter Number 1 of 2024 which is addressed to personnel development managers of all government agencies. MenPANRB gave an example, agencies directly linked to the community remain 100 percent WFO, such as health, safety and order, disaster management, energy, logistics, post, transport and distribution , national vital objects, national strategic projects, construction and basic public services. “Thus, services that directly address the public will continue to operate optimally according to the leadership of President Jokowi, who wants public service performance to always be excellent in all situations,” he said. Minister Anas explained that agencies related to government services and leadership support that can implement WFH to a maximum of 50 percent include secretariat, protocol, policy formulation, research, analysis, etc. Agencies related to government administration and leadership support can assume a maximum of 50 percent of the WFH. This means that it can be 40 percent, 30 percent, etc., which are regulated by the personnel development manager (PPK) of each agency. For example, if PPK implements 40 percent FMH, then 60 percent of other employees must be WFO, he explained. The Minister of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform said that the government had previously determined public holidays and public holidays with Eid 2024 (Idulfitri 1445 H) of 6 days. Plus a 4 day weekend; then the total reaches 10 days. Faced with the extraordinary enthusiasm for return, supported by increasing accessibility in different regions of the country, it appears necessary to adapt the work of the ASN in the context of managing return flows. “So that the return flow is smoother, there will be no accumulation causing long traffic jams,” he explained. Minister Anas also coordinated with the National Police and the Ministry of Transportation on the regulatory policies of WFH and WFO. “Thank you for the contribution of the National Police and the Ministry of Transport,” he said. MenPANRB called on all government agencies to monitor and supervise the achievement and achievement of organizational performance goals and targets. “Don’t let the Eid holidays disrupt performance targets and service quality,” he said. Minister Anas asked government agencies to open the media for consultations and complaints, including for services during the Eid holiday. “So that there is good public control over government services. The public can also submit complaints to the reporting portal or the online people's aspiration and complaints service if they find the public services that do not are not optimal, including during the Eid holiday period,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kominfo.go.id/content/detail/55888/wfh-maksimal-50-persen-pelayanan-publik-wfo-100-persen/0/berita The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos