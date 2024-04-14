Erdoan relaunches diplomatic blitz for world peace

A busy schedule awaits President Recep Tayyip Erdoan in April and the months to come. The Turkish leader, whose schedule was limited to visiting Turkish cities before the March 31 elections, will host heads of state and visit several countries, from Iraq to the United States, for his shuttle diplomacy on the issues regional and international.

Erdoan's visits will invariably focus on the peace diplomacy that Trkiye is pursuing, particularly to end the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which has claimed thousands of lives since last October.

The president will return to his weekly routine this week after spending weeks campaigning for the municipal elections. He is expected to address Parliament for the first time in weeks for his weekly speech to members of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and chair a Cabinet meeting.

On April 22, the president will make his first visit in 12 years to neighboring Iraq. This meeting will constitute a “turning point”, according to political experts, because it comes at the time of a possible Turkish cross-border operation against the PKK terrorist group entrenched in northern Iraq. On May 9, he is scheduled to travel to the United States to meet President Joe Biden.

Before these visits, he will receive Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on April 18. On April 24, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will visit Trkiye, the first visit by a German president in a decade.

The president is also expected to receive Russian Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, although the exact dates of these visits have not yet been confirmed.

Critical visit to Iraq

Erdoan's visit to Iraq is significant in terms of Trkiye's efforts to improve relations, particularly in the fight against terrorism and development projects.

Erdoan was prime minister during his last trip to Baghdad in 2012. Trkiye's defense minister, foreign minister and intelligence chief recently visited Iraq for a preparatory meeting for Erdoan's visit. PKK leaders are hiding in northern Iraq and Ankara is disappointed with Baghdad's lack of cooperation in fighting the PKK in the past. Still, the ministers' visit amid an atmosphere of improved cooperation is seen as a sharp turning point in Iraqi policy toward the PKK. Erdoan recently announced a cross-border military offensive in Iraq this summer to eliminate terrorists.

Another topic discussed during Erdoan's visit to Iraq will be the Development Road, a $17 billion (TL 548 billion) project billed as a link between Asia and Europe. It aims to connect a major cargo port in Iraq's oil-rich south to the border with Trkiye and from there to Europe via a network of railways and highways. Trkiye already played a major role in construction and development projects in its southeastern neighbor in the post-war period.

The development route, unveiled in May, will facilitate the movement of energy resources, goods and passengers from the Gulf to Europe via the port of Basra in Iraq.

Visit of the German President

Steinmeier will be an important guest of Erdoan as Trkiye strives to maintain ties despite obstacles.

Germany is one of Trkiye's main trading partners. In 2022, bilateral trade reached a record high of 51.6 billion euros ($55.56 billion). Nearly 8,000 German and Turkish companies with German participation are active in Trkiye.

The European country also provided massive aid to Trkiye following the February 2023 earthquakes.

In terms of defense, Trkiye is counting on Germany to approve its acquisition of Eurofighter aircraft. In November, Trkiye said his country was in talks with Britain and Spain to buy Typhoons, although Germany opposed the idea. Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft are built by a consortium of Germany, Great Britain, Italy and Spain, represented by Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo.

Putin-Erdoan meeting

Also in April, Erdoan is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin after a long delay in the latter's trip to Trkiye. During the talks, the two leaders are likely to discuss bilateral relations, regional issues and the Black Sea grain initiative championed by Trkiye. Other topics the two leaders are expected to discuss will be the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and the possibility of a ceasefire, as well as Israeli attacks on Gaza. On the economic front, they will discuss the creation of an energy hub in the northwest of Trkiye, the Akkuyu nuclear power plant that Russia is building in Trkiye and trade between the two countries.

Ankara sought to persuade Russia to return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative negotiated by Trkiye and the United Nations, which guaranteed the safe export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea during the war. Russia withdrew from the deal in July 2023 and said it was not interested in reinstating it.

Trkiye, a NATO member, shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has tried to maintain good relations with both countries during the war. She expressed support for Ukraine's territorial integrity while opposing sanctions against Russia.

Erdoan and Putin last met in the Russian city of Sochi in September.

Russia is one of Trkiye's main energy suppliers. Elsewhere, Ankara and Moscow have various political differences over regional conflicts in Syria, Libya and the South Caucasus.

Normalization with Egypt

At the end of April, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi is expected to visit Trkiye, months after Erdoan's historic visit to Cairo to fully normalize strained relations. Erdoan earlier said he had invited the Egyptian leader to a meeting that would be a “turning point” in relations, particularly in trade and economic cooperation. Erdoan and el-Sissi will also discuss the situation in Egypt's neighbor, Gaza. Egypt controls a major border crossing in the Palestinian enclave and cooperates with Trkiye in the delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid to millions of Palestinians under the Israeli blockade.

Links with Greece

On May 14, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to visit Trkiye after Erdoan's visit to Athens in December. After a period of lukewarm relations, Erdoan said the two countries had no problems they could not resolve during his talks with Mitsotakis. The Erdoan-Mitsotakis talks are likely to focus on bilateral relations, trade and military confidence-building measures.

White House Tour

On May 9-10, Erdoan will be in Washington DC as a guest of President Joe Biden for the first time since taking office. The two leaders, who have met on the sidelines of numerous summits such as those of the United Nations and NATO, will discuss what needs to be done to reach the target of $100 billion in trade volume. Accelerating the F-16 procurement process and negotiating the return of the $1.4 billion paid by Trkiye for the F-35 project will be discussed.

The fight against terrorism will also be one of the most important items on the agenda of the leaders' meeting. Erdoan will likely ask Biden to end US support for the PKK terrorist group in Syria.

EU and summits

In June, Erdoan will travel to Spain for talks with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

The main agenda of the meeting will be the process of Trkiye's accession to the European Union and the purchase of Eurofighter aircraft. Spain is expected to once again confirm its support for Trkiye's EU membership at the summit.

Trkiye has the longest history with the union and the longest negotiation process. The country signed an association agreement with the EU's 1964 predecessor, the European Economic Community (EEC), which is generally seen as a first step toward eventually becoming a candidate. Official candidate in 1987, Trkiye had to wait until 1999 to obtain candidate country status. However, to start negotiations, Trkiye had to wait another six years, until 2005, a particularly long process compared to other candidates.

The accession negotiations consist of nine chapters, some complementary to each other. These include high-level dialogue meetings, updates on the customs union, visa liberalization, counter-terrorism efforts, security and defense, financial cooperation and communications.

Recently, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that “strategic blindness” was hindering Trkiye's EU accession process. “It is essential to have a visionary vision of Turkey-EU relations in the new era and to restart the process with the perspective of full membership,” Fidan told Turkish ambassadors during a meeting in Ankara, the capital. This “blindness” cost Trkiye more than five decades, as the process followed a course based on the “need” of each other rather than common strategic goals and the mutual trust of both sides was long weak.

President Erdoan will be in Washington for the NATO Leaders' Summit July 9-11, followed by the G20 Summit in Brazil July 12-14. At the end of September, Erdoan will travel to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly.