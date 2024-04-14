Donald Trump, the trial of the century





In 2006, at a celebrity golf tournament on the shores of Lake Tahoe, Donald Trump met adult film star Stormy Daniels. According to Daniels, things got intimate. (There was nothing crazy about the sex, she continued.) A decade later, Trump was running for president, as a kind of Republican family man, enjoying crucial support from conservative and evangelical voters. Daniels decided to make it public: his meeting with Trump took place when he was already married to his third wife, Melania. Looking for an outlet that would handle the story with the delicacy it demanded, Daniels' agent contacted the National Enquirer.

A day earlier, the Washington Post posted the Access Hollywood tape on its website. Trump could be heard talking about grabbing women by the genitals. The Republican Party was in panic. Paul Ryan, then Speaker of the House, told his colleagues it was OK to abandon Trump, to save their own electoral skins in November. There was talk of replacing him on the presidential list. In the midst of this frenzy, the editor of the National Enquirers contacted Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, who negotiated a sum of one hundred and thirty thousand dollars to buy Daniels' silence, thus avoiding another scandal. Cohen paid the fee himself and was reimbursed by the Trump Organization in installments identified in company records as fees for services rendered.

Would Trump have lost the 2016 presidential election if Stormy Daniels had gone public with her story? Manhattan prosecutors may think so. That question is at the heart of next week's criminal trial against Trump, the first against a former president in American history. Trump faces thirty-four counts of falsifying business records, which Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said was part of a scheme to conceal damaging information and illegal activities from American voters before and after the 2016 election. The case became known as the Stormy Daniels silence case, which made it easier for the public to dismiss it as like small potatoes. In fact, the argument prosecutors make in court filings focuses on something closer to election interference. The case concerns Trump who lied before coming to power.

Many legal experts believe a guilty verdict is likely. I think Bragg showed he wouldn't have said yes if he didn't think it was a really good deal, Andrew Weissmanna, a law professor at New York University and former member of special counsel Robert Mueller in charge of the investigation. In many ways, this is a simple fraud case, with a paper trail of evidence and a defendant with strong motives to commit the crime.

And yet the case has also sparked heated debate among legal scholars and former prosecutors. Last year, after the indictment was announced, a Boston University law professor, Jed Shugerman, wrote a blunt op-ed in The Times titled The Trump Indictment Is a legal embarrassment. Shugerman is not a Trump fan; he just had questions about the strength of the case. Even if he survives a challenge that could reach the Supreme Court, a trial would likely not begin until at least mid-2024, perhaps even after the 2024 election, he wrote.

Part of that skepticism had to do with the original way Bragg made the accusations against Trump. In New York, falsifying a business record is a misdemeanor. The crime can, however, be elevated to a felony if it is committed to facilitate and conceal a so-called underlying crime. In the Trump case, the underlying crimes mentioned in the charging documents include violations of federal election law, to which Michael Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018. The Trump case is historic not only because it is the first of its kind involving a former president. but because it is an unusual legal maneuver: using federal law to bolster state charges of falsifying business records. Shugerman called this the expansion of jurisdiction. And yet, the law professor recognizes today that he underestimated the case. I still think people, well-meaning people, have priced this case on a curve, he said. But he had been convinced by the arguments he had heard from his colleagues and friends. I'm now more inclined to say it's right that the lawsuits continue and that Trump gets his chance in the appeals court, he said. He, too, thinks a conviction is likely.

Shugerman was convinced by legal arguments. Others are increasingly turning to the affair because of the schedule. For much of the past year, the Braggs case has been overshadowed by other criminal cases filed against Trump in Georgia, Florida and Washington, D.C., related to his actions before and after the 2020 election. -these were considered stronger and more important than the Manhattan secret money case. But, one after the other, the other files fell behind schedule. The Supreme Court intervened in the case relating to January 6, 2021, considerably slowing down the procedures. In Georgia, the Fulton County district attorney's decision to pursue a relationship with the lawyer she had tapped to oversee her extensive election interference case nearly derailed the whole thing. The trajectory of American history may now revolve around the Braggs affair, which is expected to last six to eight weeks. Trump will have to attend every day.

The secrecy case was, for years, referred to by officials in the Manhattan District Attorney's office as a zombie case, because of its propensity to rise from the dead. Within the office, prosecutors engaged in the same debate over the viability of the cases that would later erupt publicly, once the charges were finally announced, in April 2023. Paying silence money is not a crime under New York state law, Mark Pomerantz, a lawyer who worked in the district attorney's office, wrote in People vs. Donald Trump, a privileged account of the investigation by the former president's office. The effort began under Braggs' predecessor, Cyrus Vance, Jr., the son of Jimmy Carter's secretary of state, who had been criticized for dropping a 2012 case against two of Trump's children that focused on their handling of the Trump SoHo hotel-condominium project in the Lower. Manhattan. In 2021, Vance recruited Pomerantz as a special assistant prosecutor, to add muscle to the office's pursuit of Trump.

In People vs. Donald Trump, Pomerantz writes that he and other members of the office tried to get creative with the zombie case, to get around problems that Shugerman and others would later identify. At one point, Pomerantz even entertained the idea of ​​treating Cohen and Trump's payment to Daniels as an act of extortion on the part of the adult film actress — a way of portraying Trump as both a victim and a criminal in the same case. Even if Trump had been extorted, falsifying business records was a crime. Ultimately, that and other investigations failed, Pomerantz writes, and the zombie case returned to the grave in March 2021, as the bureau turned its attention to an investigation into Trump's inflation of the value of his assets.

In November 2021, Bragg was elected to succeed Vance as Manhattan District Attorney, and he took office the following January. He looked at the inflated assets case that Pomerantz and others had worked on and decided not to move forward. Pomerantz resigned. In his resignation letter he criticized Bragg. I fear that your decision means that Mr. Trump will not be held fully accountable for his crimes, Pomerantz wrote. I have worked too hard as a lawyer, and for too long, to become a passive participant in what I consider to be a serious failure of justice. He spent part of the next year preparing for People vs. Donald Trump, in which he calls Bragg a coward who hesitated to prosecute Trump for political reasons. But Pomerantz also admits to having a bit of tunnel vision on his part. Alvin may have thought that some of us, and perhaps me especially, had become Captain Ahab in search of Donald Trump, the great white whale of criminal defendants, and that we had lost our perspective and our ability to read the facts accurately because we wanted so much to achieve this goal in our lives, Pomerantz wrote. He doubted Bragg would ever file charges against Trump and wondered what it would mean for the country and the rule of law. The book was published in February 2023. Two months later, Bragg indicted Trump.

Questions remain about the Braggs case: Why haven't federal prosecutors brought these charges against Trump, for example? (In the federal Cohen case, Trump was identified in court records as Individual-1.) But one person who has never downplayed the Braggs case is Trump himself. Just this week, he asked his lawyers to make three separate attempts to postpone the case, all without success. He doesn't want to face a jury. Things don't end well for him in the courtrooms. Last year, the courts ordered him to pay nearly a hundred million dollars to journalist E. Jean Carroll, whom Trump attacked in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in the 1990s and then defamed, and nearly half -billion dollars to New York State. York for inflating his wealth on his financial statements. (New York Attorney General Letitia James took the case to civil court after Bragg dropped it to criminal court.) Trump has denounced the secrecy case as a politically motivated selective prosecution intended to harm his electoral prospects. Democrats are salivating, Trump wrote in an email to his supporters this month. They think the images of me sitting in court will mark the end of the MAGA movement. Does a part of Trump think that too? I have now had the experience of seeing him in a courtroom on several occasions. When he is forced to sit quietly for a while, it is easier to see that he is an old man in serious legal trouble. Haggard, two veteran political journalists agreed, after sitting in Judge Juan Mercans' courtroom in Manhattan Criminal Court a few weeks ago and watching Trump shuffle down the aisle during a break during a one-day preliminary hearing.

Weissmann, the former member of Mueller's investigation, told me that Trump's legal team, led by Todd Blanche and Susan Necheles, was really good. He compared Necheles to John Adams defending British soldiers after the Boston Massacre. But Trump has a way of making even good lawyers look bad. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Blanche sent a subpoena to a man named Jeremy Rosenberg, who lives in Brooklyn, thinking he was the Jeremy Rosenberg who had once been an investigator in the district attorney's office. He wasn't. I don't have a file for you, the Brooklyn man replied to Blanche, adding that he kept the fifteen dollars that had been sent to him to offset the costs of printing and mailing the requested documents.

