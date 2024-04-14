Don't neglect the Chinese threat





Amid inflation, the migrant crisis and the struggles for survival of Ukraine and Israel, it is too easy to overlook what Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida rightly called last week a greatest strategic challenge to world peace: China. Two days earlier, FBI Director Christopher Wray called Beijing a defining threat to our generation. The Chinese Communist Party is mobilizing its entire government to undermine the global security and economy of the rule of law, he warned, citing in particular China's hacking program, which is larger than that of all the other great nations combined. More than Article Editorial Board

Added to this are traditional and economic espionage, malign foreign influence, election interference and transnational repression. China continues to ship fentanyl precursors to Mexico, helping Russia in its war against Ukraine and intimidating its neighbors. This includes harassing Philippine ships, building islands in international waters to assert its baseless claims to the South China Sea, and constantly provoking Taiwan, with the promise of seizing it within a few years. All this in the midst of a frightening military build-up. Japan is right to fear China, which Beijing considers its main enemy throughout history. If China takes control of Taiwan and the region's shipping routes, it could block Japanese trade. In a recent call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Biden appeared defensive and conciliatory; Xi made threats. Chinese officials also rejected calls from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during her just-concluded trip to the Middle Kingdom, particularly her demand to end Chinese dumping of cheap exports on global markets . The Biden team's diplomacy is clearly failing; Xi & Co. view America as weak. After all, they see the Biden team slapping Israel in the middle of its war against Hamas, always appease Iran, urging Ukraine not to target the Russian oil industry (while Republicans blocking aid to kyiv) and failing even to increase arms production to keep pace with the growing military threat from China (and Russia and Iran). If Biden and Washington don't up their game fast prepare for a major disaster caused by China in the not too distant future.

