Donald Trump's very busy legal schedule





The mass of motions, hearings, arguments and quiet orders related to the four criminal cases against Donald Trump may seem like a pile of puzzle pieces. They all fit together in one way or another, but the arrangement is unclear. In Florida, in the case involving Trump's alleged hoarding of classified documents, Judge Aileen Cannon and Jack Smith, the special counsel, engaged in a bitter fight over jury instructions, even though there was no has no jury yet, let alone a trial date. Meanwhile, real jury selection in the case involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels' secret payment is scheduled to begin Monday in Manhattan. Once sworn in, this jury, the first to be constituted in a criminal trial against a former president, could finally give a fixed form to this confusing legal picture. Trump, as the accused, must be present in court. After all this legal posturing, the action will finally become real.

That's the theory, anyway. But the focus won't just be on New York. In a ten-day period beginning Tuesday, the second day of jury selection, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in two cases Fischer v. United States and Trump v. United States, each of which could weaken another indictment filed by Smith in Washington, DC. involving Trump's actions in the lead-up to the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Fischer's case will be heard first, on April 16. This is a challenge to the Justice Department's use of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act in hundreds of Jan. 6 cases. That law, which originally targeted corporate fraudsters who obstructed official procedures by destroying records or other evidence, is the basis for two of the four charges against Trump in Washington.

Then, on April 25, the Court will consider Trump's outrageous claim that, as a former president who was never convicted in a Senate impeachment trial, he is immune from criminal charges arising from acts outside the scope of his official duties, a line he believes encompasses his role in the events of January 6. To illustrate how closely related the cases are, a brief that Smith filed last week in the April 25 immunity case includes a footnote arguing that even if the justices decide in the Fischer case of April 16 that the Sarbanes-Oxley Act cannot be used against most cases. Accused of January 6, he should still be able to use it against Trump. (Smith's argument is that Trump's alleged solicitation of false election certificates in seven states qualifies as classic evidence interference under Sarbanes-Oxley.)

So, at the same time that Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over the New York trial, will examine a list of forty-two questions with the prospective jurors (What podcasts do they listen to? Have they ever attended a Trump rally? would you say an anti-Trump group?), the judges will consider whether the Washington trial should be dismissed, or even take place. One jury forward, two pleadings behind. It's hard to know which direction to look.

There's not so much split screen as mosaic. By the end of the month, there are likely to be further developments in Florida as well, and in the fourth criminal case against Trump, in Georgia, in which he is charged with conspiring to overturn the election results in this state. And there are the various civil proceedings underway, in which Trump is appealing orders requiring him to pay more than half a billion dollars in damages to New York and the writer E. Jean Carroll.

Yet despite a near-constant frenzy of lawsuits, it appears that very little has actually happened. The New York trial is first because other criminal cases are moving very slowly. Trump, who denies any wrongdoing, has, unsurprisingly, resorted to every possible delaying tactic. (The Times recently calculated that he had already racked up more than a hundred million dollars in legal fees, largely covered by donors and PACs.)

But there are other reasons for this slowness. Judge Cannon, a new Trump appointee to the bench, has not been quick to rule on the motions and has issued orders that have confused or alarmed prosecutors because they suggest she may be willing to accept some of Trump's more outlandish legal arguments. . And while a number of the charges in Florida involving obstruction and making false statements appear clear-cut, thirty-two counts rely on the Espionage Act, a law with gray areas that does not has never been fully decided by the Supreme Court, even without a former president as a defendant. Cannon was not entirely wrong when she referred, in a ruling last week, to the still-developing and somewhat confusing issues raised in this criminal case.

Meanwhile, Georgia's prosecutors haven't quite emerged from the mess surrounding an attempt by Trump and some of his co-defendants to disqualify Fani Willis, the Fulton County prosecutor. This effort stemmed from Willis' romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, an outside attorney she hired to work on the case. The judge felt he had no reason to dismiss her, but he was so sharply critical of her choices, including her rhetoric, that he all but decided to appeal. This process is now underway. However, given that Willis brought the case with a sweeping RICO indictment against Trump and eighteen others (four have since pleaded guilty), things were never going to move forward quickly.

It is therefore the case of New York which will first raise the question of what exactly it means for Trump to be brought to justice. This concept can be written small or large. There is a kind of justice in Trump being asked to sit still and behave (and being punished if he doesn't), but reward can't be the main point. A secret money affair cannot really provide accountability for an attempted coup; Nor can it fully address the understandable and widespread frustration that Trump secured the Republican nomination despite the weight of the ongoing lawsuits against him. And, although the charges in New York carry a prison sentence, a conviction would not legally bar him from the presidency. Currently, only the November election can achieve this.

Perhaps Trump’s worst characteristic is his contempt for the rule of law; one of the best things a trial can do is demonstrate that the law is as fair as possible. The jury will have to weigh issues such as the credibility of a key witness, Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer. One of the toughest questions Merchan will ask potential jurors is whether they can put everything else aside and decide the case based solely on what they see and hear in the courtroom . There is a lot of noise outside.

