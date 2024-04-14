History is in the making with the debut of Donald Trump: criminal accused | Donald Trump trial





He was a businessman, television presenter and president of the United States. Monday morning, in the sober setting of a New York courtroom, Donald Trump will play another role in American history by becoming the first former occupant of the White House to undergo a criminal trial.

The case, which involves money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels, has profound political and legal ramifications as the Republican runs for reelection against Joe Biden in November. This is a jury trial not only of Trump but of America, testing the country's checks and balances and the sacred promise that no one, not even a president, is above the law.

Trump will join the ranks of Silvio Berlusconi of Italy, Imran Khan of Pakistan, Nicolas Sarkozy of France, Luiz Incio Lula da Silva of Brazil and Jacob Zuma of South Africa as a world leader turned criminal defendant. For the United States, this is uncharted territory: even Richard Nixon, the only president to resign, was not tried for his role in the Watergate scandal.

Donald Trump is making Richard Nixon and Watergate look like pikemen, Norm Eisen, former White House ethics czar, said at a briefing hosted by the Defend Democracy Project. The historic nature of the very first trial of a former president will be matched only by the outcome of this trial. It is more likely than not that the verdict will be guilty and the sentence will be imprisonment instead.

Trump is accused of arranging a $130,000 payment made by his lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen to Daniels in the final days of the 2016 presidential election campaign, of buying her silence about an alleged sexual relationship in a hotel in 2006 and falsifying records to cover up the affair. .

Denying any extramarital encounters with the adult film star, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, Trump, 77, said the payment was made to end her false and extortion accusations. He has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

In New York County Criminal Court in Manhattan, Trump, once the most powerful man in the world, will display humility as jury selection begins Monday. He cannot stand up and say: I oppose it! You are a fool, judge! said Allan Lichtman, a history professor at American University in Washington. He needs to sit down and figure it out, and that doesn't sit well with Donald Trump.

The truth is, all these arguments that Trump makes about it being a witch hunt, the deep state, the swamp, the Biden crime family count for zero when he shows up in court. Trump can blow and he can blow, but he can't blow up the courthouse. He's in real trouble.

Trump speaks before entering the courtroom at Manhattan Criminal Court on February 15, 2024 for a pre-trial hearing. Photograph: Mary Altaffer/AP

Although Trump is unlikely to testify at the trial, which will not be televised, his past suggests that outside the courtroom he will revel in the media attention and use it to denounce Bragg , spreading conspiracy theories, portraying himself as a victim and rallying his supporters. supporters. Americans should expect an avalanche of fundraising emails in their inboxes starting Monday.

The trial will not necessarily yield new revelations. The Justice Department has previously investigated the hush money, and Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to violations of federal campaign finance law, testifying that Trump orchestrated the payment to Daniels. Federal prosecutors chose not to charge Trump and ended their investigation in 2019.

Bragg argued that the case concerns Trump's efforts to corrupt the 2016 election through a catch-and-kill scheme designed to buy the silence of people with potentially damaging information about him. Some commentators accused the prosecutor of going too far, warning that he might inadvertently generate sympathy for Trump in the least serious of the four criminal cases against him.

Lichtman disagrees. Media coverage of the trial so far has been shameful, he said. It is extremely important that we now see the first major party presidential candidate, much less the first ex-president, to be tried on serious criminal charges that could result in criminal punishment.

Imagine if it was Barack Obama. Conservatives would cry trial of the century, totally disqualifying him from the human race, much less the presidency. Furthermore, the fact that even more serious charges may be brought against him has no bearing on the importance of this trial. If you are tried for rape, that doesn't mean it's not a big deal just because you might later be tried for serial murder.

Indeed, for any other politician at any other time in American history, Monday's trial would end their career. But Trump, who once memorably boasted that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue in New York without losing any votes, has justified his Teflon Don reputation by surviving and thriving in crisis after crisis.

Over the past year, he has essentially merged his court appearances with his bid to win back the White House, making his legal woes a defining part of a retaliatory campaign. It worked with his base. Donations to Trump increased after Braggs' indictment in April 2023, and his lead in opinion polls over his rivals for the Republican presidential nomination widened, never to be lost.

Gwenda Blair, Trump biographer, said: Whatever happens, she will try to raise money. He'll insist he didn't do anything wrong and it's a witch hunt and everything else. I don't think what he's going to do will be a bit different.

He is still a student of [famously bullying lawyer] Roy Cohn denies, denies, denies, repeat, repeat, repeat, start again, start again, louder, louder, louder. Never back down. He's not going to back down. Student of his father. Don't give an inch.

Trump, center, appears in court for his arraignment on April 4, 2023, in New York. Photograph: Seth Wenig/AP

But the cold, dark clarity of Trump's trial on charges punishable by prison time poses the biggest test yet. In a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in February, about a quarter of self-identified Republicans and about half of independents said they would not vote for Trump if he were convicted of a crime by a jury. That could be important in a tight race likely to be decided by narrow margins in a few swing states.

Kurt Bardella, a Democratic strategist, said: There are no new votes in the system. The system is rigged against me, they target political enemies, while he does. There's only the possibility of alienating the middle-of-the-road independent voters he'll need if he wants to win in November.

The timing is far from ideal. Trump just antagonized evangelical Christian voters by indicating his opposition to a national ban on abortion. Now comes a trial full of salacious details. Bardella added: The Christian voters he's going to need are now about to get a constant dose of “I had an affair with a porn star while my wife was pregnant.” I certainly don't think it helps him with those voter values.

The spectacle of a former commander in chief appearing in the same Manhattan court where a group of black and Latino teenagers known as the Central Park Five was wrongly convicted of raping a jogger, and where Mark Chapman pleaded guilty to the murder of John Lennon, will be hailed by many as a symbol of equality before the law.

But this is the first of four potential criminal trials against Trump and could be the only one to take place before the Nov. 5 election. The former president also faces federal charges in Washington and state charges in Georgia for his efforts to overturn his 2020 defeat to Biden, as well as federal charges in Florida for illegally detaining classified documents after leaving office in 2021. No trial date has been set and, if Trump regains the presidency, he could dismiss both federal prosecutions.

Larry Jacobs, director of the Center for the Study of Politics and Governance at the University of Minnesota, said: The fact that Trumps were summoned to New York and his cases were summoned for indictments are clearly examples of an evolving judicial system. Before.

On the other hand, I don't think America can take comfort in the fact that the most serious accusations involving its role in trying to sabotage the 2020 election, its illegal possession and lies about top-secret documents which he held after leaving office will not be lifted. be aired and settled in a courtroom before Election Day. This is a powerful message about the American justice system.

