Although the turmoil of the previous two administrations hamstrung Mr Sunak, political analysts say he also contributed to his own fate by failing to deliver on his promises and failing to connect with voters. Despite his promises, he has not stopped migrants arriving from France on small boats. National Health Service waiting lists are longer than when he took office. Economic growth is stagnating, even though inflation has more than halved. Mr Sunak has also attempted a number of failed leadership and policy resets, including watering down net zero carbon commitments in a speech to motorists and recently speaking out about extremism. This rightward tilt comes as Britain's Reform Party threatens to deprive the Conservatives of key seats, particularly if Mr. Farage defends them, as he has teased. (Sunak) has been trying to find this magic wand or silver bullet to change things, but at the moment none of it seems to be moving things forward, Mr Pedley told AFP. An Ipsos poll released in March found that 58 percent of voters have an unfavorable view of the Conservatives, the highest percentage in this legislature. Only 19 percent view them favorably. The survey gave Mr Sunak a net favorable rating of minus 38, the lowest of any politician included. Rather annoying Critics often accuse the wealthy former financier of being out of touch with average Britons. He is both rather clumsy and nerdy, and if challenged he always seems very irritable, Professor Ford said. Mr Sunak is working to revive his party's fortunes, traveling the country to meet voters as rumors swirl that a disastrous performance in the May 2 local elections could trigger a leadership challenge. However, he can't seem to catch a break. On April 11, Mr Johnson called Mr Sunak's proposed complete smoking ban crazy, while Mr Sunak's spokesman had to deny that the Prime Minister was preparing to run an intelligence fund artificial in the event of electoral defeat. Mr Sunak even issued a full apology to the Samba community after photos of him wearing Adidas Samba trainers made headlines like: Eight trainers to wear now that Rishi has killed Sambas. There is a sort of vicious cycle that politicians can find themselves in when they are unpopular, Professor Ford explained. The media knows they are unpopular and so everything they do is reported negatively, which further reinforces their unpopularity. Political observers say polls are generally tightening as polling day approaches and suspect the Liberal Tories may ultimately stick to the party to reduce the scale of a Labor victory and ensure the Tories are an opposition effective. At this point, it's really all about damage control, Professor Ford said. AFP

