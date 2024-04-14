Did General Zia-ul-Haq unwittingly pave the way for Imran Khan?





After Pakistan lost the semi-final of the 1987 One Day International Cricket against Australia, Pakistani cricket captain Imran Khan, heartbroken by the unexpected humiliation at the hands of the Australians, announced his retirement from cricket. It was an impulsive and emotional decision that was later proven by the cancellation of his retirement announcement. President Zia-ul-Haq personally intervened and convinced Imran to reverse his decision before Pakistan flew to the Caribbean to face the powerful West Indies. It was touted as the unofficial final of the Test championship and the winner of the Test series worthy of being titled the best Test team in the world.

The Test series that followed (as expected) turned out to be an epic series between two highly talented and skilled cricket teams. Ultimately, the West Indies won the Test series (by a margin of 2–1), but only after biased umpiring in the final Test match in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Fast forward from 1987-88 to April 2024 Pakistan, a country on the brink of absolute chaos and disaster engulfed by perhaps the greatest economic crisis of its existence (only if one could exclude the first four or five years of the childhood phase of Pakistan). ). A country where political polarization is perhaps the strongest in the world. There is not a single man-made disaster or crisis that does not exist in our country. Massive unemployment, a crippling economy, a precarious security situation, an unstable neighborhood and frosty bilateral relations with most of our neighbors, political instability and toxic polarization leave no hope for the future. On top of that, all the problems facing our beloved homeland seem to be a vicious cycle and we don't seem to be getting out of it anytime soon.

The country's youth have lost all hope in their homeland, as evidenced by their desperate attempts to leave the country legally or illegally. On June 18, 2023, an overcrowded boat off the coast of Greece sank in the Mediterranean, killing more than 300 Pakistanis who left their country for a better future on European shores.

After losing his government in April 2022, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Imran Khan used every positive and negative tactic in his repertoire to pressure the military establishment to restore him to power. He accused the once powerful army of attempting to assassinate him in Wazirabad on November 3, 2022. He also managed to create divisions and fissures within the Pakistan Army, with the help of members of his left. He had succeeded in massively dividing the general public with his vitriolic story and the country had never been as deeply divided as it is today.

And then the D-day arrived when the beasts of hatred, bigotry, complacency and arrogance wreaked havoc in the country after IK's arrest in Islamabad on May 9, 2023. His supporters are rampaging in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and other cities across the country and have burned and demolished military and civilian installations and monuments. Monuments to military heroes were not spared in this process either. In the chaos following Imran Khan's arrest, the PTI crossed the proverbial red line and thus crossed the point of no return in its complicated relations with the army. There have been large-scale arrests of PTI party leaders and supporters across Pakistan. Over the next few weeks, many of the party's stalwarts similarly left it, having joined after gentle and sometimes forceful cajoling from the establishment.

It is safe to say that Imran Khan left Pakistan in conditions far worse than those he inherited when he became Prime Minister in August 2018 (there is not much space to delve into this topic for the moment). He only wants power and his only grievance with the military is that he wants them to bring him back to power.

The State had also failed to bring to justice the culprits of the violence of May 9, 2023 within a reasonable period of around 10 months. This in itself is a huge failure on the part of the state. The state apparatus had to completely dismantle the Imran project to make Pakistan prosper again, but unfortunately, the powerful power did not spare the opportunity to meddle in new elections in February 2024. The state does not should have only attacked the PTI politicians and workers who broke the project. state laws and spare other elements of the party.

Now back to General Zia who convinced Imran Khan to reverse his decision to retire. Perhaps if Zia had not convinced him to return to cricket in January 1988, he might not have played for Pakistan again. Ultimately, he would not have the great honor of winning the ODI Cricket World Cup for Pakistan. This honor created the character of a leader possessing Midas' Touch and made him a conquering superhero.

With all the mayhem and havoc he created, the country could have benefited greatly if IK had spared politics and pursued his career as an international playboy and philanthropist.

In a strange twist of fate, it would appear that Zia took revenge on his own countrymen from the grave, to help launch the career of a narcissistic, self-obsessed politician.

