Donald Trump supports Dave McCormick for Pennsylvania Senate





CNN-

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday endorsed Republican Dave McCormick's Senate campaign in Pennsylvania after initially hesitant to support the former hedge fund executive who is challenging Democrat Bob Casey in a critical Senate battleground.

I am officially giving my support to David McCormick tonight. He's a good man. He wants to run a good ship. He's a smart guy, who's had a lot of success. He gave up a lot to get there, Trump told supporters at a rally in Schnecksville, Pa., his last official campaign event before jury selection in his criminal money trial in New York that begins Monday .

McCormick, who announced his campaign for Senate in September, is running unopposed in the April 23 Republican primary.

I'll tell you: it's the Republican Party candidate, David McCormick. Get out and vote for him because Casey isn't doing anything, Trump said.

As CNN previously reported, people close to the former president said Trump's resistance to weighing in early in the Pennsylvania Senate race was not entirely surprising: Trump and McCormick have a charged history, dating back to McCormick's failed bid in the 2022 primary for the state's other Senate seat. Mehmet Oz, famous heart surgeon.

McCormick was not at Saturday's rally. His campaign officials told CNN that the candidate had planned a family event, a commitment he made well before Trump announced his planned rally.

McCormick thanked Trump for his support in a social media post after the rally, saying, “Together we will achieve a great victory for Pennsylvania and America in November.”

The former president has now endorsed every candidate backed by the National Republican Senatorial Committee in key swing states except Nevada. (And while he has yet to officially endorse a candidate in Nevada's Senate race, he posted on social media Friday that Republican hopeful Sam Brown and the former president himself were the choices clear from Nevada Republican voters and donors.)

Trump's visit to Pennsylvania on Saturday comes as his team looks to replicate its stunning 2016 victory in the Keystone State en route to the White House. That result, combined with his victories in Michigan and Wisconsin, created a seismic crack in the so-called blue wall of states that Democrats had relied on in every election since 1992.

Joe Biden flipped all three states in 2020. Trump and Biden remain engaged in a tight presidential race, with registered voters nationwide split 46% for Trump and 45% for Biden, according to a new New York Times poll and Siena College.

At the start of his rally Saturday, Trump acknowledged Iran's launch of a wave of strikes against Israel in retaliation for last week's deadly Israeli strike on the Iranian embassy complex in Syria.

May God bless the people of Israel. They are under attack right now. It's because we are showing great weakness, Trump said. This is incredible, and this would not have happened if we were in power.

Shortly after, cries of Genocide Joe erupted among some rally attendees positioned behind Trump.

The former president stopped his speech to turn and look at them, before saying: “They're not wrong. They are not wrong. He did everything wrong.

The slogan Genocide Joe has been used in recent months by some Biden critics to denounce his handling of the Israel-Hamas war. It was unclear Saturday whether Trump protesters were using the slogan to convey the same message.

Biden has faced fierce criticism and condemnation from pro-Palestinian activists, including during protests and disruptions of public events in recent months, over his response to the conflict in Gaza.

Saturday's rally was Trump's final planned campaign event before jury selection begins Monday in his secret trial in New York. After the rally, Trump was expected to head straight to New York, where he will be prepared on Sunday by members of his legal team on court protocol and messaging, a source familiar with his plans told CNN.

Trump spent a lot of time Saturday denouncing the affair, but he told his supporters he was proud to do it for you. He also once again asserted that the case represented election interference and had no merit.

“It's a joke all over the world, but when I walk into that courtroom, I know I'll have the love of 200 million Americans behind me,” Trump said. And I will fight for the freedom of 325 million Americans.

As his trial begins, the former president will have to juggle the courtroom and the campaign trail at a crucial time for his general election bid. He is required to be present in court at all times on all days of the week, except Wednesdays according to the schedule fixed by the court. Trump's team is working to circumvent the limitations so he can continue to interact with voters and donors.

His next scheduled campaign appearance after jury selection begins is April 20, when he is expected to travel to North Carolina for a campaign event and fundraiser.

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN's Kristen Holmes and Shania Shelton contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/04/13/politics/trump-dave-mccormick-senate-pennsylvania/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos