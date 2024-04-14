Pakistani court suspends arrest warrant for former PM Imran Khan





(Bloomberg) — A Pakistani court has rejected former Prime Minister Imran Khan's request to suspend his arrest warrant, after violent clashes near his home this week prevented security officials from Stop.

Most read on Bloomberg

The judgment means Khan can be arrested now, his lawyer, Sher Afzal Marwat, told reporters outside a district court in Islamabad. The court rejected Khan's motion on the grounds that it was neither justified by law nor by the facts.

Thursday's developments come hours after the Lahore High Court stayed further police action against Khan until Friday. The former cricket star faces several lawsuits, which he says are politically motivated and designed to keep him out of elections later this year.

Khan plans to challenge the verdict in a higher court, said his aide, Shibli Faraz. The former prime minister told the court he would appear on March 18.

For two days, security forces and Khan's supporters have clashed near his home in the city of Lahore. Police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd that tried to block the arrest of the former prime minister.

Street battles and legal battles to bring Khan to justice have threatened to overshadow the country's economic crisis. Pakistani dollar bonds due 2024 were shown up 0.1 cent at 42.1 cents on the dollar, after falling on Wednesday by their biggest decline since September.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has denied the court cases are election-related, saying he is focused on securing loans from the International Monetary Fund to help Pakistan avoid a debt default. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, he rejected any suggestion that political friction was behind delays in relaunching the rescue program.

The story continues

We have accepted all the conditions – very tough conditions set by the IMF, Sharif said when asked about the delay in the deal. I hope that the staff level agreement will be signed very soon and sent to the IMF Executive Board.

Sharif rejected Khan's demands to hold early elections and said elections would be held from September and October as he wants to focus on the economy first. Khan said the legal action against him was aimed at silencing him and crushing his popularity.

The latest arrest warrant, issued last week, concerns allegations that Khan failed to disclose funds from the sale of state gifts while in power. Khan has denied any wrongdoing.

The most popular

Despite dozens of lawsuits against Khan, he remains Pakistan's most popular politician, according to an opinion poll released last week. His rallies draw tens of thousands of people at any one time, but Khan said his life is under threat and the trials expose him further.

Khan has been largely confined to his home in Lahore since he was shot in the leg during a rally in November. He requested that all hearings be held in a high-security court complex in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Sharif has become deeply unpopular among voters, who blame his coalition for the country's economic crisis. The Pakistani rupee has fallen to new lows and inflation is at an all-time high.

His government has been forced to raise energy prices and taxes as it struggles to meet the conditions needed to revive an IMF loan. They must avoid a default that could increase borrowing costs and cut off access to credit in the market.

–With the help of Ismail Dilawar and Khalid Qayum.

(Updates with more details)

Most read from Bloomberg Businessweek

2023 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.movies.yahoo.com/movies/pakistan-court-again-halts-police-083359079.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos