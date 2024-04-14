Jokowi made many more mistakes than SBY JOGLOSEMAR NEWS

JAKARTA, JOGLOSÉMARNEWS.COM It could be that President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) planned meeting with PDI Perjuangan General Chairman (PDIP) Megawati Soekarnoputri will be like his back wishing for the moon.

This is very real if we compare it to the relationship between Megawati and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY).

Regarding this, PDIP politician Deddy Yevri Sitorus revealed that Jokowi made more mistakes than SBY.

According to him, SBY's mistake was to lie to Megawati when he wanted to run in the 2004 presidential election alongside Jusuf Kalla.

At that time, SBY was the Coordinating Minister for Political and Security Affairs under President Megawati.

According to Deddy, SBY should have told the truth like Yusril Ihza Mahendra and Hamzah Haz.

It's Mr. SBY's fault that he said he wouldn't run for president when asked, but then he proved it and ran for office, and even created a party. “So the only mistake was never trying to be chivalrous,” Deddy said in a message to TempoSaturday (13/4/2024).

Meanwhile, Jokowi, said Deddy, made many mistakes against Megawati and PDIP. He gave the example of Jokowi lying that his eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, was not yet fit to be a vice-presidential candidate. However, it turned out to be advanced by intervening in the Constitutional Court (MK).

“He lied until the last second and then vulgarly declared that he would beat the PDI-P presidential candidate,” Deddy said.

This is not enough, Deddy said, Jokowi also abused his power by running for office and using all instruments of power. According to him, Jokowi's mistake was bigger than SBY's.

“Of course, the degree of error is much greater because it involves behavior that undermines the quality of elections, public ethics, political etiquette and democratic values ​​and abuse of power,” Deddy said.

Deddy's statement appeared in the middle of a speech about Jokowi's meeting with Megawati on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

Unusually, Megawati and Jokowi did not meet as during Eid in previous years. The relationship between the two broke down after Jokowi supported his son to run as a vice-presidential candidate in the 2024 elections.

The Presidential Palace said it was looking for the right time for President Jokowi to visit Megawati Soekarnoputri.

Ari Dwipayana, Special Personnel Coordinator to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, said that President Jokowi is very open to staying in touch with anyone, especially national figures.

“Also, it is always the month of Shawwal, the most suitable month to strengthen relationships,” Ari said in a short message on April 12, 2024.

However, PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto responded cynically to Jokowi's planned meeting with Megawati. Hasto demanded that Jokowi first meet with PDIP branch members before meeting with the PDIP general chairman.

“Let's meet the branch children first, because they are also a stronghold for Ms. Megawati Soekarnoputri. “This is not a problem because of the PDI Perjuangan, but rather because of the way the 2024 elections are conducted,” Hasto said.

As is known, President Jokowi, who is officially still a member of the PDIP, broke with his party due to differences in political choices in the 2024 presidential election.

The split occurred after Jokowi's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, became Prabowo Subianto's running mate. Meanwhile, PDIP nominates former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo as its presidential candidate.