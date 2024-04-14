Imran Khan caused problems for himself, says CM Shah





SEHWAN: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the extent of Imran Khan's political acumen is an open secret. So he turned witness against himself in the Cypher and Toshakhana cases and got himself into trouble. This statement was made by him to the media after offering destiny at his father's Mazar on the occasion of his 17th death anniversary, in Wahur on Sunday.

Replying to a question on the expected release of PTI chief Imran Khan, the CM said he had also heard about the news from the media. He added that despite unprecedented support and power, Imran could not deliver on his promises and instead pushed the country into a serious economic crisis. Imran Khan is the only Prime Minister in the country's history to have been removed from office by a vote of no confidence.

The CM also remarked that the extent of Imran Khan's political acumen was an open secret and everyone was well aware of it. Imran Khan has admitted all his mistakes and he is a witness against himself in the Cypher case and even in the Tosha Khan case, where he said that he sold the wristwatch. The CM went on to say that Imran Khan was creating problems for himself.

Despite all the support and backing he received, Imran Khan lost them within a few weeks and months. The courts are hearing his case and can provide him relief, the CM said. Asked about the recent gathering of six parties, Murad Shah said that these six parties participated enthusiastically in the recent elections, but the people of Pakistan did not. choose to vote for them. He also mentioned that two condolence meetings are held every year on April 4 (this year April 14) and December 27 at Garhi Khuda Bux.

Similarly, other parties have the right to form alliances, hold public meetings and express their views, but ultimately it is up to the people of Pakistan to decide which party or alliance will succeed.

Regarding the weather, he said that although light rains are usually expected in April, this time strong winds accompanied by rains are expected. He also mentioned that he noticed on the way from Karachi to Sehwan that Sehwan received rain last night, and Karachi also received rain.

Mr Shah said he had already informed civic agencies across Sindh, including Karachi, and hoped that everything would remain under control.

Asked about his services to Sehwan, his constituency, the CM said that he has been serving the people of Sehwan since their first election in 2002. He also mentioned that his repeated successes in successive elections from 2002 to 2024 are testimony to the people's trust in him and in the services he provides them. Further, he said that as the chief minister, his services are not limited to Sehwan, but to the entire province.

Shah also mentioned that he was working on various proposals to restore Manchar Lake. When a feasible proposal is made, he will take necessary steps to restore the lake.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2024/04/14/imran-khan-caused-trouble-for-himself-says-cm-shah/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos