Secret trial of Donald Trump: a timeline of the case | Donald Trump trial





After years of investigation by New York prosecutors, Donald Trump faces his first criminal trial in Manhattan on Monday.

Trump is accused of hiding a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in business records. Trump reportedly asked his former fixer Michael Cohen to pay Daniels, while Trump allegedly reimbursed Cohen in 2017 and reported the reimbursement as legal expenses.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records. Prosecutors say Trump rigged his business records to conceal criminal activity, including attempting to illegally influence the 2016 presidential election.

The trial will begin with jury selection and is expected to last approximately six weeks. Here's what we know the trial will cover.

Stormy Daniels payment at center of case

On October 26, 2016, 11 days before Election Day, Michael Cohen paid $130,000 to Stormy Daniels, an adult film star who said she had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006.

While prosecutors identified two other secret payments to people who said they had stories about Trump, one a former Trump Tower doorman and the other Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model, the actual charges for The case stems solely from payments from Daniels. That's because the other secret payments were made by American Media, the parent company of the National Enquirer tabloid. Company executives, particularly then-CEO David Pecker, were close allies of Trump and told him early in his campaign that they would help him with any scandalous stories that might come out about him .

But Trump paid Daniels himself, albeit through Cohen. Each of the 34 counts of falsifying business records represents a document that prosecutors say included secret payments masked as legal fees to Cohen.

What prosecutors are trying to prove

The jury will decide whether Trump hid payments to Daniels to conceal criminal activity, what prosecutors call concealed crimes.

Although the concealed crimes are not explicitly described in Trump's indictment, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said the payment concealed violations of New York's election laws, making it a crime conspiring to promote a candidacy by illegal means.

This is why Mr. Trump made false statements about his payments to Mr. Cohen. He couldn't simply say the payments were reimbursements for Mr. Cohen's payments to Stormy Daniels, Bragg said in April 2023, when the charges were announced. To do that, to make that truthful statement, would be to admit to a crime.

ignore past newsletter promotion

Sign up for Trump on trial

Stay informed on all Donald Trump trials. Guardian staff will send weekly updates every Wednesday as well as bonus editions on major trial days.

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

Trump denies Daniels' story, although he admitted to making the payment to Daniels, saying in 2018 that the deal was used to shut down false and extortion accusations made by her about an affair .

Bragg said his office prosecuted hundreds of cover-up crimes charging them with falsifying business records. Prosecutors will have to convince the jury that Trump not only faked his business records, but also had criminal activities to cover up.

Timeline of key events

August 2015

Trump meets with David Pecker, CEO of American Media, parent company of the National Enquirer. Pecker tells Trump that he will be the eyes and ears of the campaign and will buy the silence of anyone with salacious stories about Trump.

August 2016

Pecker, through his company, pays Karen McDougal $150,000 to stop her from talking about Trump. They paid for exclusive rights to the story but ultimately published nothing, essentially burying it for the presidential candidate.

October 2016

The Access Hollywood tape is released. Braggs' office said evidence shows Trump's team was concerned about how the tape would affect his campaign. While Trump wanted to wait to pay Daniels as long as possible, thinking the story wouldn't matter if he was elected, the Access Hollywood gang sent the campaign into crisis mode.

Ultimately, as pressure mounted and the election approached, the defendant accepted the payment, prosecutors said in court filings.

Days after the tape's release, Cohen reached an agreement with Stormy Daniels through her lawyer to negotiate her silence.

On October 26, Cohen facilitated the payment of $130,000 to Daniels.

February 2017

Michael Cohen sends an invoice to Trump, which would be the first of 11 monthly invoices recorded in business records as expenses for Cohen's legal services. In reality, the payments are repayments of Daniel's silent payment.

February 2018

After The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump arranged a discreet payment to Stormy Daniels, Michael Cohen said he paid Daniels with his own money and was not asked by Trump or his campaign to make payment. He said Trump never paid him back.

August 2018

Cohen pleads guilty to criminal charges in Manhattan federal court, including campaign finance violations relating to secret payments. Cohen admitted to making the payments at Trump's direction with the primary goal of influencing the election. He was sentenced to three years in prison for violating election law, as well as other tax and bank fraud charges.

August 2019

Cyrus Vance, who was then Manhattan District Attorney, subpoenaed the Trump Organization for records of the secret payments.

January 2023

Alvin Bragg, who was elected Manhattan District Attorney in 2023, and prosecutors from his office are beginning to present evidence to a grand jury. Witnesses, including Cohen and Pecker, testify.

March 31, 2023

Grand jury votes to indict Trump. This is the first time that a former US president has been criminally charged.

April 4, 2023

Trump faces court charges and pleads not guilty to 34 criminal charges of falsifying business records.

“.concat(r,”

“)}]);