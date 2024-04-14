Politics
The United States and Beijing want to increase the number of American students in China
Stephen Garrett, a 27-year-old graduate student, always thought he would study in China, but the country's restrictive COVID-19 policies made that nearly impossible and he now sees interest from fellow academics waning even after the reopening of China.
Common concerns, he said, include restrictions on academic freedom and the risk of getting stuck in China.
Today, only about 700 American students study at Chinese universities, down from nearly 25,000 a decade ago, when there are nearly 300,000 Chinese students in American schools.
Some young Americans are discouraged from investing their time in China because of what they see as diminishing economic opportunities and strained relations between Washington and Beijing.
Whatever the reason for this imbalance, American officials and scholars lament the lost opportunities for young people to experience life in China and better understand the formidable American adversary.
And officials from both countries agree that more needs to be done to encourage student exchanges, at a time when Beijing and Washington are struggling to agree on anything else.
“I don't think the environment is as conducive to educational exchange as it has been in the past, and I think both sides will have to take action,” said Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell.
The United States informed him. citizens to “reconsider travel” to China due to fears of arbitrary detentions and the expanded use of exit bans to prevent Americans from leaving the country. Campbell said this has hampered the rebuilding of the exchanges and that relaxing the advisory is now under “active consideration.”
For its part, Beijing is rebuilding international student programs that were shuttered during the pandemic, and Chinese President Xi Jinping has invited tens of thousands of American high school students to visit.
The situation was much different after President Barack Obama launched the 100,000 Strong initiative in 2009 to significantly increase the number of American students studying in China.
In 2012, there were as many as 24,583 American students in China, according to data from China's Ministry of Education. The Institute of International Education's Open Doors reports, which track only students enrolled in U.S. schools and studying in China for credits, show that number peaked at 14,887 in the 2011-2012 school year . But ten years later, that number was down to 211.
By the end of 2023, the number of American students stood at 700, according to Nicholas Burns, the US ambassador to China, who said that was far too few in a country of such importance to the United States.
“We need young Americans to learn Mandarin. We need young Americans to have experience with China,” Burns said.
Without these American students, “over the next decade, we will not be able to exercise wise and competent diplomacy in China,” warns David Moser, an American linguist who visited China in the 1980s and who is now responsible for creating a new master's program. program for international students at Beijing Normal University.
Moser recalled the years when American students found China fascinating and thought studying there could lead to an interesting career. But he said the days of intense trade and finance are over, while American students and their parents watch China and the United States drift away from each other. “So people think investing in China as a career is a stupid idea,” Moser said.
After 2012, the number of American students in China declined but remained steady at more than 11,000 for several years, according to Open Doors, until the pandemic struck, when China closed its borders and prevented most strangers to enter. Programs for foreign students that took years to establish have been closed and staff have been laid off, Moser said.
Amy Gadsden, executive director of China Initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania, also attributed some of the decline in interest to foreign companies closing their offices in China. Beijing's draconian governing style, exposed by its response to the pandemic, also gave American students pause, she said.
Garrett, who is set to graduate this summer from the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, said he was ambivalent about working in China, citing lack of access to information, restrictions on discussions on politically sensitive issues and the radical fight against Chinese espionage. law. He lived in Hong Kong as a teenager and was interned in mainland China. He said he still wants to travel to China, but not anytime soon.
Some American students remain committed to studying in China, said Andrew Mertha, director of the China Global Research Center at SAIS. “There are people who are interested in China for the sake of China,” he said. “I don’t think those numbers are affected at all.”
About 40 U.S. students are currently studying at the Hopkins-Nanjing center in eastern China, and that number is expected to increase in the fall to near the pre-pandemic level of 50 to 60 students, said Adam Webb, U.S. director of the Center. co-director.
Among them is Chris Hankin, 28, who said he thought his time in China was irreplaceable because he could interact with ordinary people and travel to places off the radar of international media. “As the relationship becomes more intense, it’s important to have that color, that grittiness,” said Hankin, a master’s student in international relations with a concentration in energy and environment.
Jonathan Zhang, a Chinese American studying at the prestigious Schwarzman Scholars program at Tsinghua University in Beijing, said it was more important than ever to be in China at a time of strained relations. “It’s really difficult to talk about China without being in China,” he said. “I think it’s a shame that so many people have never set foot in China.”
Zhang was concerned when he postponed an offer from a consulting firm to travel to Beijing. “They say, 'Oh, be careful,' or, 'What do you mean, you're going back to China?'” Zhang said. “I feel like the (Chinese) government is making a serious effort, but I feel like a lot of that trust has been broken.”
Gadsden said American universities need to do more to encourage students to consider China. “We need to be more intentional in creating opportunities and encouraging students to do more work on China, because it will be interesting for them and it will be valuable for U.S.-China relations and for the world,” she says.
In China, Jia Qingguo, an international relations professor and national policy advisor, suggested Beijing clarify its laws regarding foreign nationals, introduce a separate system for political evaluation of foreign students' dissertations, and make it easier to find internships for foreign graduates. and jobs in Chinese companies.
Meanwhile, China is welcoming American high school students under a plan unveiled by Xi in November to welcome 50,000 over the next five years.
In January, a group of 24 students from Muscatine High School in Iowa were the first to travel to China. The nine-day, all-expenses-paid trip took them to the Beijing Zoo, the Great Wall, the Palace Museum, Yu Garden and the Shanghai Museum.
Sienna Stonking, one of Muscatine's students, now wants to return to study in China.
“If I had the opportunity, I would love to go to university in China,” she told Chinese state broadcaster CGTN. “Honestly, I love it there.”
