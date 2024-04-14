Key players to know in Trump's hush money trial, set to begin Monday





When former President Donald Trump's criminal trial begins Monday in New York, it will mark the culmination of a years-long investigation and open a new chapter in a story that dates back even further, to an alleged affair in 2006 .

It's a story that combines presidential politics, tabloid headlines and the mundane intricacies of corporate ledgers. The trial will feature a unique cast of characters, some of whom are already household names, while others are stepping into the spotlight for the first time.

These are some of the key numbers to know as the first-ever criminal trial of a former president begins.

Defendant and key witnesses Donald Trump Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media in the hallway outside a courtroom at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on March 25, 2024. Brendan McDermid/Reuters/Bloomberg via Getty Pictures

Trump, who once again blocked the Republican presidential nomination, is the defendant in the case, charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on April 4, 2023. He has since lashed out at prosecutors and the judge, accusing them of conspiring against him for political purposes.

Prosecutors say he participated in a scheme to hide payouts from his then-lawyer, who paid $130,000 in “hush money” to adult film star Stormy Daniels just before the presidential election of 2016. Daniels alleged that she had an affair with Trump in 2006, which he denies. She signed a strict non-disclosure agreement in exchange for the money.

Trump has said he would be willing to testify, but it is unclear whether his lawyers will call him to the stand.

Michael Cohen Michael Cohen walks through the lobby of Trump Tower in New York on January 12, 2017. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Cohen is the former lawyer whose payment is at the center of the case.

The 34 charges against Trump represent 11 invoices, 11 checks and 12 ledger entries from the Trump Organization that all allegedly characterized Trump's reimbursements to Cohen as monthly payments for ongoing legal services in 2017 and 2018.

Prosecutors say they were actually reimbursements for the $130,000 Cohen paid the adult film star in 2016. The reimbursements totaled $420,000, prosecutors said, allowing Cohen to recover your tax losses and leave with a bonus. Cohen, who pleaded guilty in 2018 in a related federal case, is the key witness against Trump.

Stormy Daniels Stormy Daniels leaves the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on April 16, 2018. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, is the adult film star Cohen paid in October 2016.

The 2016 deal in which she agreed to remain silent was orchestrated by Cohen and Daniels' attorney. Trump used a pseudonym, “David Dennison”, and Daniels went by the name “Peggy Peterson”. A cover letter identified the pseudonyms' true identity.

Cohen wired the $130,000 to Daniels' attorney through a shell company called Essential Consultants LLC, which he created days earlier.

Keith Davidson

Davidson was Daniels' attorney. In 2016, he twice contacted National Enquirer executives about clients who claimed to have had relationships with Trump and obtained payments in exchange for the rights to their stories.

Karen McDougal

McDougal was a former Playboy model who also alleged an affair with Trump. In 2016, the National Enquirer's parent company paid $150,000 for the rights to his story but never published his story, a tactic known as “catch and kill.”

David Pecker and Dylan Howard David Pecker, then chairman and CEO of American Media, in a 2014 file photo. Marion Curtis/AP

Pecker was the CEO of the National Enquirer's parent company and Howard was the tabloid's editor-in-chief. Both pursued negative stories about Trump during the 2016 campaign, buying the rights to particularly salacious stories – “catching” them – and keeping them secret – “killing” them. Davidson contacted both men before ultimately negotiating personally with Cohen to finalize the deal for Daniels' story.

Jeffrey McConney Trump Organization comptroller Jeffrey McConney leaves New York State Supreme Court on Friday, October 6, 2023. Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

McConney is no stranger to the witness stand in Trump-related cases. A former controller for the Trump Organization, McConney oversaw the logging and processing of payments and other company finances for decades. Prosecutors say he asked a payroll supervisor to record the reimbursements to Cohen as monthly payments due under an existing service contract. Prosecutors say no such agreement existed. He is not accused of wrongdoing.

Prosecutors Joshua Steinglass and Susan Hoffinger listen as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg makes a brief comment December 6, 2022 in New York. Michael M Santiago/Getty ImagesAlvin Bragg

Bragg was elected Manhattan district attorney in November 2021 and shortly thereafter took over the Trump investigation, which had already lasted more than two years. The start of Bragg's tenure was marked by high-profile resignations of prosecutors who worked for his predecessor, Cyrus Vance Jr., and who had prosecuted a massive financial crimes case.

By the time Bragg took office, two Trump Organization companies and their longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, had already been charged with crimes related to tax fraud. His team obtained a guilty plea from Weisselberg in August 2022, and in December of that year the companies were found guilty at trial.

On March 31, 2023, a Manhattan grand jury indicted Trump in a case narrowly focused on the alleged falsification of business records in connection with payment reimbursements to Daniels.

Susan Hoffinger

Hoffinger was hired by Bragg as head of his office's investigations division and executive assistant district attorney. She led the trial team that won convictions of two Trump Organization companies in 2022 on 17 counts related to tax fraud.

Joshua Steinglass

Steinglass was also a key member of that team, interviewing key witnesses and delivering closing arguments. Steinglass is known for prosecuting high-profile murder and manslaughter cases.

Christopher Conroy

Conroy is a veteran prosecutor whose work on major white-collar crimes includes half a decade leading the DA's Major Economic Crimes Bureau.

Matthew Colangelo

Colangelo is a former senior Justice Department official, a fact Trump cited in an effort to portray Bragg's investigation as linked to the Biden administration. Colangelo was hired in December 2022, in part because he participated in the New York attorney general's civil investigation into Trump before working for the federal government. That case ended this year when Trump was ordered to pay the state more than $454 million to recoup “ill-gotten gains” from the fraud.

Rebecca Mangold

Mangold is a prosecutor in the Major Economic Crimes Bureau of the District Attorney's Office. Previously, Mangold represented high-profile clients in complex financial fraud cases as a private attorney.

Defense attorneys Todd Blanche Todd Blanche arrives at Trump Tower in New York on February 15, 2024. Michael M Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images

Blanche was a partner at an elite New York law firm until the eve of Trump's impeachment in 2023, when he resigned from his position. He wrote in his resignation letter that working for Trump was “an opportunity I should not pass up.” In addition to Trump's case in New York, Blanche, a former prosecutor, is leading Trump's defense efforts in his federal criminal cases in Washington, D.C. and Florida. As a defense attorney, Blanche was no stranger to Trump's circle, having represented Trump attorney Boris Epshteyn and former campaign manager Paul Manafort, as well as former Trump associate Igor Furman. ex-Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Susan Necheles Susan Necheles arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on Monday, March 25, 2024. Curtis Means/Daily Mail/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Necheles has been a key member of Trump's legal team in New York for years. She represented the company in its 2022 trial. She and her associate, Gedalia Stern, are the only attorneys in that case to defend Trump at his upcoming criminal trial. Necheles' former clients include organized crime figures and prominent local Democratic politicians, such as former senator Pedro Espada.

Émile Bové

Bove served as a federal prosecutor for nearly a decade in the Southern District of New York, where he notably served as co-chief of the National Security and International Narcotics Unit. Bove worked as a defense attorney for two years before Blanche hired him in September. At the time, Blanche described Bove as “an expert in white-collar cases” and said his “trial skills are among the best in the business.”

Judge Juan Merchan Judge Juan Merchan poses in his chambers in New York on March 14, 2024. Seth Wenig/AP

Merchan has served as a judge in New York courts since 2006. Before that, he spent more than a decade as a trial lawyer for the New York attorney general and as a Manhattan district attorney.

As a jurist, his high-profile cases include presiding over the Trump Organization's 2022 criminal trial, a 2012 case against the operator of a high-end prostitution ring, and a 2011 case involving a police officer who lied in court over the illegal searches he had carried out.

Merchan has been at the center of a long series of social media tirades from Trump, who has accused the judge of bias, citing work Merchan's daughter does for a Democratic-aligned consulting firm. In 2023, a state ethics committee concluded that his work did not compromise Merchan's impartiality.

