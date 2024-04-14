Donald Trump will be 'convicted' based on one piece of evidence, legal analyst





As former President Donald Trump's criminal trial is set to begin, legal analyst Glenn Kirschner made an argument Saturday for why a single piece of evidence could ultimately lead to his conviction.

The first of four criminal cases currently filed against Trump is scheduled to go to trial on Monday, April 15, in New York. The result of an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the case accuses Trump of illegally falsifying business records to hide cash payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign in exchange for his silence about an affair the two allegedly had in 2006.

Trump, the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee, has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and has denied that the affair with Daniels ever took place. Several last-minute efforts by the former president and his legal team to try to delay the trial's start date in recent days also proved unsuccessful.

On Saturday, Kirschner, a former assistant U.S. attorney and frequent critic of the former president, released a new video on his personal YouTube channel in which he reflected on the upcoming Manhattan trial. He notably mentioned “the only piece of evidence” which, according to him, will lead to a conviction of Trump “in a minute in New York”: the instructions he gave to his lawyer at the time, Michael Cohen, to completely delay payment.

Former President Donald Trump attends a pre-trial hearing in Manhattan Criminal Court on February 15 in New York. As Trump's criminal trial is set to begin, legal analyst Glenn Kirschner advanced… Former President Donald Trump attends a preliminary hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court on February 15 in New York. With Trump's criminal trial about to begin, legal analyst Glenn Kirschner made an argument Saturday for why a single piece of evidence could ultimately lead to his conviction. More from Brendan McDermid-Pool/Getty Images

As Kirschner explained, Trump and his legal team claimed the payments were made to prevent Daniels' story from becoming public and causing distress to Trump's wife, Melania. However, Kirschner pointed to a notable paragraph in the Manhattan indictment, in which Trump allegedly ordered Cohen to try to delay the payments as much as possible, suggesting that they might avoid paying altogether, because once the After elections, it would no longer matter. if Daniels spoke out.

Newsweek contacted Trump's office by email Sunday morning for comment.

Cohen, a star witness for Bragg in the upcoming trial, served prison time after pleading guilty to eight criminal charges in August 2018, including campaign finance violations related to the alleged hush money scheme involving Daniels.

“So let's recap: It wasn't about protecting Melania's feelings, because Donald Trump said, let's just delay the payment, which we promised to make her pay. [Daniels]that we signed a contract to make these payments to Stormy Daniels, let's delay it until after the election because that way we don't have to pay her and that way, if it comes out after I was elected, he won “It doesn’t matter,” Kirschner said. “What happened to Melania’s feelings, Donald?”

Kirschner described this suggestion by Trump, per the indictment, as “insult on top of injury on top of despicable conduct on top of insensitivity on top of corruption on top of crime.” That, he added, would make Trump “the most unpopular person in this Manhattan courtroom,” dooming his chances of avoiding conviction.

Uncommon Knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-will-convicted-one-piece-evidence-glenn-kirschner-1890146 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos