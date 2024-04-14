German Chancellor arrives for China visit, plans to discuss Ukraine, economy





German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in China on Sunday April 14 for a three-day visit. Source: DW; European truth Details: The German Chancellor began his visit to Chongqing. He will also travel to Shanghai and Beijing, where he will meet Chinese leaders Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. Advertisement: Scholz intends to reassure Xi that Germany remains committed to doing business with the PRC. “China remains a very important economic partner,” the chancellor told reporters before his visit, adding that he would work to level the playing field for German companies in China. Scholz also plans to use the visit to encourage Xi to influence Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and help resolve the war between Russia and Ukraine. This is Scholz's second visit to China since his election as chancellor. The previous one, in November 2022, took place against a backdrop of strict coronavirus restrictions in the PRC and concerns about Berlin's dependence on Chinese imports. Earlier this week, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she had “difficult conversations” about Ukraine during her four-day visit to China. Media reports said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in communications with his EU and NATO counterparts, said China was helping Russia “on a concerning scale”, providing it with tools and technologies. Support UP or become our boss!

