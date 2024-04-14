PM Modi at Karnataka election rally





Wondering whether permission is required to say 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', he asked, “Will the country, Karnataka and Mysuru forgive such a Congress?” Initially opposed to 'Vande Mataram', he now hesitated to say 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'. the culmination of the fall of Congress. The scion of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, is the BJP candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections here. Former chief minister and JD(S) leader Deve Gowda's son Kumaraswamy is contesting from Mandya. Karnataka is very important for the BJP as it is the only state in South India where the party holds power. In the 2019 general elections, the BJP won 25 seats, while a party-backed independent also emerged victorious. The Congress and the JD(S), which then fought as part of an alliance in the elections, won only one seat each. Accusing the Congress of playing with fire in the name of power, the Prime Minister said that at a time when India's stature is increasing globally, Congress leaders going abroad do not leave no opportunity to project India in bad light. “The country is responding appropriately to its enemies, but Congress is seeking evidence of 'surgical strikes' by the military. Congress is working with a political wing of a banned organization that is involved in terrorist activity.” , he said. Asserting that an “open game” of appeasement was underway in the country, Modi asserted that efforts were being made to stop fairs and festivals. “Do you want to put the administration of the country in the hands of those who play this game of vote bank politics?” he asked, while lashing out at the Congress and INDIA bloc for “boycotting” the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya by rejecting the invitation, which “insulted our faith”. Alleging that members of the Indian alliance want to “end Sanatan” and “destroy the Shakti of Hindu Dharma”, the Prime Minister said: “Until there is Modi and he has not your blessing, these forces of hatred will never succeed. This is Modi’s guarantee. “. Karnataka will go to polls in two phases. While polling for 14 Lok Sabha segments in the southern parts of the state will be held on April 26, the second phase of polling in the northern districts will be held on May 7.

