Opinion: Trump inspires yet another profile of cowardice





A hubbub in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in recent days has revealed a dark truth about American institutions in these troubled times: Too many of them lack the courage to resist the threat to democracy posed by Donald Trump , thus contributing to the alarming persistence of American institutions. power of the former and perhaps future president.

We already know the failure of the main institutional actors in this constitutional crisis: those at the top of the Republican Party. Political parties are the guardians of democracy, wrote Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt in their 2018 best-selling book, How Democracies Die, which documented how the former Grand Old Party abandoned that role to enable the rise of a self -called demagogic authoritarian.

Republican leaders at all levels recognized in 2016 the danger Trump posed, and yet, fearing vitriol from him and his supporters, they remained mostly silent rather than forming a united, vocal front against his nomination. Mainstream Republicans who joined the Trump administration naively rationalized that they would be a good influence on the erratic president, only to find out who was boss. Trump critics have turned into sycophants (here, Lindsey Graham is looking at you), even after the shame of January 6. When Congress fulfilled its institutional duty and impeached Trump, Republican senators acquitted him. The criminal justice system has repeatedly indicted the ex-president, but Republican judges and Supreme Court justices are imposing delays in trials.

Meanwhile, many American businesses, despite their talk of civic responsibility, have suppressed their obvious horror at Trump's various antics in exchange for tax cuts and fewer federal regulations. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers posed a challenge early in Trump's term: If CEOs who employ hundreds of thousands of people aren't able to speak truth to power, who will? Yes who ?

The mainstream media was intimidated when covering Trump, at least initially, because of its loyalty to fairness, and it still sometimes falls into the logic of both sides, normalizing Trump's abnormal behavior. And countless organizations, foundations and civic groups have remained silent or inert, afraid of offending donors or the vindictive and potentially powerful Trump again.

And that brings us to the recent brouhaha from one such organization, the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation, for a real-time window into institutional spinelessness in the age of Trump.

One of the foundation's best-known trustees, Pulitzer Prize winner David Hume Kennerly, Ford's White House photographer and later his friend, resigned Tuesday after its executive committee refused three times to consider awarding his annual Gerald R. Ford Medal for distinguished public service to the former. Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, herself a board member, daughter of Ford's White House chief of staff Dick Cheney, and, as the nation knows, Trump's chief Republican antagonist.

Politico leaked a five-page letter from Kennerly to the foundation's executive committee and board of directors, in which he revealed that members lacked the kind of courage Ford showed as a veteran of World War II and politician refusing to honor Cheney for fear of angering Trump, who could threaten the foundation's tax-exempt status or retaliate if he becomes president again.

How ironic. They are the leaders of a foundation dedicated to a president who lost the election in 1976, at least in part for an action he believed was in the best interests of the country: pardoning Richard M. Nixon for his Watergate crimes , shortly after succeeding Nixon when the disgraced president resigned. Fifty years later, they refuse to honor Cheney, who lost her House leader and then her congressional seat to MAGA Republicans, because she too took a principled stand for the good of the country against Trump.

You are not alone, Kennerly wryly wrote to the Invertebrate Foundation. Many foundations, organizations, businesses and other entities are caught in this tidal wave of timidity and fear that is sweeping this country. This is the kind of acquiescent behavior that leads to authoritarianism. President Ford probably would have been even harsher and said that this leads directly to fascism.

Those of you who rejected Liz join many good Republicans who are now aiding and abetting our 45th president by ignoring the true threat he poses to our country, the letter continued.

Kennerly concluded: If the foundation that bears Gerald R. Ford's name does not stand up to this real threat to our democracy, who will?

Unfortunately, this question echoes one that Summers asked of corporate America seven years ago, and that has been asked of many other institutions since. We are still waiting for the answer.

Ford Presidential Foundation Executive Director Gleaves Whitney told Politico that because Cheney had not ruled out running for president this year, the nonprofit foundation could have been at risk of losing its status. tax exemption by paying homage to him and making what could be interpreted as a political statement. .

It's ridiculous. Cheney is not currently running and she has all but ruled out doing so as a third-party or independent candidate. But there's no reconsideration for the Ford folks: Their 2024 Public Service Award will go to Mitch Daniels, former Indiana governor and President George W. Bush's budget director.

More to the point, Daniels is a once-prominent Republican who has hardly been known as a Trump critic all these years. In other words, a safe choice.

As Cheney wrote shortly after Trump's mob attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, history is watching. Our children are watching. Alas, they don't see much Cheney-style courage from national institutions and Republican leaders.

It’s up to voters to stand up to Trump. Again.

