



Major YouTuber (retd) Adil Raja has lost his reprieve in a defamation suit against a retired army officer and has had to pay £10,000 in damages.

A UK High Court judge rejected all of Raja's claims, including his request to stay a libel suit brought against him by Brigadier (retd) Rashid Naseer, while ruling that Raja had published seriously defamatory remarks about Naseer in nine posts on social media sites YouTube. , Facebook and Twitter/X.

Deputy High Court Judge Richard Spearman KC ruled that Raja must pay the now-retired brigadier £5,000 for the rejected application to stay the defamation trial and the judge also ordered Adil Raja to pay a payment additional interim costs award in the amount of £5,000 for the unsuccessful application for security for costs. Raja, the defendant, has until April 17, 2024 to pay this amount.

With the help of his lawyer and PTI UK leader Mahtab Anwar Aziz, who also represents PTI activist Shayan Ali, Raja appeared in court remotely via video link and argued that Brigadier (retd)'s case Naseer is expected to be suspended on a number of grounds, but the court rejected all his arguments, including allegations that Pakistan was an authoritarian state in which the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) controlled the judiciary and the government and allegations of electoral fraud in Pakistan.

The High Court judge ruled that 9 of the 10 posts made by Raja were defamatory of Naseer under the common law and constituted facts rather than the expression of opinions. Naseer's name surfaced when former Prime Minister Imran Khan referred to him as Mr. 'X' and made baseless allegations – allegations that Imran and his party backed away from and did not managed to prove during no forum.

In deciding the meaning of the publications, Deputy High Court Judge Mr Richard Spearman KC ruled that Brigadier (right) Rashid Naseer had been defamed under British common law when Adil Farooq Raja made the allegations following, without any evidence, in the June 2022 publications: (1) The elections did not take place as they should because Brigadier Rashid Naseer had taken full control of the Lahore High Court; (2) Brigadier General Rashid Naseer reportedly had several meetings with Asif Ali Zardari during his stay to discuss electoral manipulation; (3) Brigadier General Rashid Naseer will be eliminated at the appropriate time by soldiers working in secret to leak information about the actions and movements of these people; (4) Brigadier Rashid Naseer set up an election cell at the sector headquarters in Lahore, tasked with collecting daily reports on the progress of PDM and PMLN candidates, summoning local influencers and putting pressure on them and bribing them to vote against PTI candidates; (5) Brigadier Rashid Naseer is part of a meticulously crafted process by military and intelligence officers to rig Pakistan's elections; (6) Brigadier Rashid Naseer abused his position, using huge unaccounted funds to ensure the victory of the PDM and PMLN and manipulating the elections in Pakistan; (7) Brigadier Rashid Naseer will abuse his position and power to use the police and Dolphin Force to harass PTI supporters during PTI elections; (8) Brigadier Rashid Naseer sinned and destroyed his chances of promised life in the afterlife just to serve one person; (9) Brigadier Rashid Naseer had induced the police to carry out his orders by filing a baseless allegation of corruption against Adil Raja; (10) Brigadier Rashid Naseer is directly involved in political interference; (11) Brigadier Rashid Naseer filed a complaint against Adil Raja to defame him and prevent him from receiving his identity card and passport because Adil Raja had exposed his plans to rig the elections and it is as Brigadier Rashid Naseer, a fraudster from Lahore, operates. ; (12) On the instructions of Brigadier Rashid Naseer, a false case was registered against Adil Raja and his brother-in-law was arrested; and (13) Brigadier Rashid Naseer played a leading role in regime change.

Naseer has denied all these allegations. Following the judge's decision, Raja will now have to prove that the substance of each allegation is true.

In a separate application, Raja had asked the court to force Naseer to pay a sum of £250,000 as security for his costs, as Naseer is based in Pakistan and is bringing the action in the UK, but the judge rejected this request and has agreed with Naseer's lawyers that he will undertake that his lawyers will only hold £4,000 in security.

In his application, Raja had also requested anonymity of his witnesses, but the court agreed with the position of Naseer's lawyers and allowed Raja's request to anonymize his witnesses, but only until the statements of the witnesses are exchanged.

The retired military officer sued Raja, claiming the retired major deliberately spread false information about him in order to cause harm and profit from fake news on social media.

Adil Raja has lived in the UK since April 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2462557/youtuber-adil-raja-suffers-legal-setbacks-in-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos