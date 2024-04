German Chancellor Olaf Scholz begins China visit amid growing European concerns over unfair competition

This is Scholz's second trip to China since taking office, following his first visit in November 2022. He is also the first leader of a major Western country to visit China this year. Pang Zhongying, professor of international political economy at Sichuan University, said Scholz's visit is likely to help German companies, especially in the new energy vehicle industry, further expand their businesses in China. Southwest China was once economically underdeveloped, but is now a new hub of economic growth, Pang said. China overtakes Germany in some exports, reversing trade trend and raising eyebrows Shangyou News, an online news platform affiliated with the official Chongqing daily, said that as of February, Germany had established a total of 84 companies in the southwest metropolis, playing a role in construction and development of Chongqing. Scholz's visit to the megacity began with a tour of a hydrogen fuel cell factory installed by German company Bosch, an area that authorities in Chongqing and neighboring Sichuan province have been keen to develop in recent years . Despite positive messages from Beijing about the state of China's economy, there is growing skepticism about its immediate growth prospects and Pang said Scholz's visit showed that Germany and the European Union wanted to know the real situation of the Chinese economy. Ding Chun, a professor specializing in European studies at Fudan University, told the official China News Service that Germany cannot dissociate itself from China and must maintain and deepen economic and trade exchanges and cooperation with China. China. China is Germany's most important trading partner and has attracted significant investment from German companies. Photo: dpa The German Federal Statistical Office said in February that China was Germany's most important trading partner in 2023 for the eighth consecutive year. Bilateral trade in goods fell 8.7 percent from the previous year to $206.8 billion in 2023, according to the General Administration of Customs. Chinese exports fell 13 percent year-on-year to $100.6 billion. Scholz's visit comes amid growing concern within the EU that foreign companies do not face a level playing field, citing factors such as market barriers and industrial overcapacity. Chinese and German companies are increasingly becoming close competitors, both in China and in global markets, the chamber said. Actions still speak louder than words for foreign businesses and expats as China raises the bar At the same time, the EU is looking for ways to de-risk its relationship with China and reduce critical dependencies in its supply chains. Last October, Brussels launched an investigation into subsidies given to electric vehicle makers, fearing that these could help Chinese companies compete with European rivals, and investigations into other sectors have been carried out. like green energy are also in preparation.

