Trump holds first major campaign event in Lehigh Valley





Natural gas

Trump argued that Biden's proposed regulations for gas and oil production impacted efforts to make the country energy independent and also negatively impacted the economy.

Biden imposed a draconian natural gas export ban that puts countless Pennsylvania jobs at risk, he said. He's risking your life, he's risking your job, but he doesn't care because all he cares about is the new green scam.

Pennsylvania is the second largest natural gas producing state in the United States. The industry is so important to Pennsylvania Senators John Fetterman and Bob Casey that, in a rare move, they broke with the administration and advised President Biden to reconsider a proposed pause on additional liquefied gas approvals. exports of natural gas plants.

Pennsylvania is an energy state. As the second-largest natural gas-producing state, this industry has created good-paying energy jobs in cities and communities across the Commonwealth and played a critical role in promoting U.S. energy independence, Fetterman and Casey wrote in a letter.

It was not me

On Monday, jury selection begins in Manhattan, where Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records to prevent news of a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels to prevent their extramarital affair from becoming public .

Trump called the trial a communist show trial orchestrated by the president.

Thousands of Trump supporters stand for hours in the cold and wind to hear Donald Trump speak in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania. (Carmen Russell-Sluchansky/WHYY News)

In two days, the whole world will witness the start of the first-ever Biden trial, Trump said in his speech. These are all Biden trials. Do you know it's true?

Trump also accused the prosecutor in the case, Alvin Bragg, and Judge Juan Merchan of colluding with the president to prevent him from winning the election, adding that he was being gagged.

I have no right to speak, he said. They want to take away my constitutional right to speak.

The former president is prohibited from publicly discussing potential witnesses and jurors in the unprecedented criminal trial of a former president, but he is also not prohibited from speaking in defense.

Trump compared the lawsuits to investigations into his ties to Russia in 2016, saying they went nowhere.

With all they did with millions of pages of study, they found nothing, which perhaps makes me the most honest man in the world, he said.

Thousands of Trump supporters stand for hours in the cold and wind to hear Donald Trump speak in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania. (Carmen Russell-Sluchansky/WHYY News)

However, the former president continued his narrative that the last election was stolen from him.

2020 was rigged, he said. It was a shame. We can never let this happen again.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://whyy.org/articles/trump-pennsylvania-rally-2024-lehigh-valley/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos