Erdoan tells Pope the response needed to end violations in Gaza

Ali Erba, head of the Trkiye Religious Affairs Presidency (Diyanet), delivered a letter from President Recep Tayyip Erdoan to Pope Francis during his visit to the Vatican on Saturday. In the letter, Erdoan said: “Humanity must prevent further violations of international law in Gaza. »

Erdoan also said humanity should speak out against the bombing of hospitals, schools, mosques and churches, stressing that they should never be targeted, even in times of war. “Without a fair resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli issue, the establishment of lasting peace and stability in the Middle East is not possible,” he added. “It is impossible to establish lasting peace and stability in the Middle East without a just solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. An independent, sovereign and geographically integrated Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, must emerge and take its place in the global system as an equal member of the international community,” Erdoan also stressed. .

Erdoan further highlighted in the letter that Trkiye has become the second largest country providing aid to Gaza, with nearly 45,000 tons of humanitarian supplies since October 7, 2023. “The treatment of 429 sick and injured Gazans, including Christians, including 450 people accompanying them, continues in Trkiye,” he also declared.

The Turkish president said killing is forbidden in all Abrahamic faiths, adding that humanity “must no longer allow international law and international humanitarian law to be trampled on in Gaza.” “He must raise his voice against the deliberate bombing of hospitals, schools, mosques and churches which should not be violated even in times of war,” he said.

The president also discussed international cooperation in humanitarian efforts for Gaza. “The challenges we face, particularly Israel's indiscriminate attacks in Gaza, where starvation deaths occur due to the inability to deliver humanitarian aid, even during the holy month of Ramadan, and the global impact of the war in Ukraine, which is now coming to its end, third year, demand that the international community act in cooperation and coordination,” he said.

Erdoan reiterated Trkiye's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity in his letter. “Trkiye, while supporting the territorial integrity of Ukraine since the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, with its motto of humanitarian diplomacy, has also been and continues to be at the forefront in defending the right to life of innocent Palestinian civilians and their just cause,” he said. Stressing that hateful ideologies such as Islamophobia, racism and xenophobia are “spreading across the world,” Erdoan called for “inclusive and rational policies.” “In this state of mind, we are determined to further develop our dialogue and cooperation with the Holy City to promote a culture of peaceful coexistence and mutual understanding, based on our common human values ​​and our goal of serving the world peace,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at the Vatican, Ali Erba said the pope told him he was grateful for what Erdoan had done. “Pope Francis emphasized that our president is one of the few leaders who works hard for world peace and has the power to achieve it,” Erba said. “For this reason, he asked us to personally convey his greetings to him and said: 'Thank you very much for what he has done,'” he said.

Erba also said that the focus of their meeting was “the murders, massacres and crimes against humanity committed by Israel in Palestine.” “Jerusalem, a symbol of peace and coexistence, is under Israeli oppression, everywhere, whether Muslims or Christians, innocent babies or children, mosques or churches. We are faced with a situation where everyone world, including children, the elderly, the sick and women, are being massacred,” Erba also added. “We expressed the need to work together to end this situation, bring more attention to Palestine and Gaza and end Israeli oppression.”

Since Israel carried out a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Hamas group on October 7, at least 33,686 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children. The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, drinking water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN. Israel is accused of genocide in Gaza. the International Court of Justice (ICJ). An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to end acts of genocide and take steps to ensure humanitarian aid is provided to civilians in Gaza.