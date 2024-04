More civilians die in Ukraine as US aid delays threaten kyiv's forces

More civilians died in Ukraine on Sunday, as analysts warned that any delay in US military assistance would see kyiv struggle to repel Russian offensives. A man was killed when a Russian drone hit the truck he was driving in the Sumy region, the local prosecutor's office said. Elsewhere, a 67-year-old woman was killed after shelling hit a building in the Donetsk region. Authorities in the Kharkiv region also said they had found the bodies of a 61-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man killed by a Russian strike the day before. Ten Russian Shahed drones were shot down overnight over the Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian Air Force announced on Sunday. Separately, shelling in the Russian-occupied Kherson region killed two civilians on Sunday, Moscow-based leader Vladimir Saldo said. Ukrainian drones have also been reported in Russia's Krasnodar and Belgorod regions as well as over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The news came as the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a Washington-based think tank, warned that delays in Western military assistance would increasingly hamper Ukraine's capacity to retaliate against Russian advances. As the war in Ukraine enters its third year and a vital U.S. aid package for kyiv is blocked in Congress, Russia has used its firepower and personnel to step up its attacks in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine. It has increasingly used satellite-guided glide bombs – dropped from planes at a safe distance – to strike Ukrainian forces facing a shortage of troops and ammunition. In its report, the ISW said Russian forces were prioritizing tactical gains and operational-level efforts focusing on the towns of Lyman, Chasiv Yar and Pokrovsk. “Russian military command likely believes that Ukrainian forces will be unable to defend against current and future Russian offensive operations due to delays or permanent termination of U.S. military assistance,” the think tank said. Ukraine's military chief, Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, said Saturday that the battlefield situation in Ukraine's industrial east had “significantly deteriorated in recent days” as global warming allowed Russian forces to launch a new offensive on several sections of the front more than 1,000 kilometers long. double. In an update on the Telegram messaging app, General Syrskyi said Russian forces had “actively attacked” Ukrainian positions near the towns of Lyman, Bakhmut and Pokrovsk, and began launching tank assaults as that the drier and warmer spring weather facilitated the movement of heavy vehicles. to move on previously muddy terrain.

