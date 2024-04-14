Can Trump still become president if convicted? DW 04/14/2024





Donald Trump, the Republican Party's presumptive nominee for the November 2024 US presidential election, is no stranger to the courtroom. In January 2024, a New York jury decided he should pay millions of dollars to writer E. Jean Carroll for sexual abuse and then defamation, a decision Trump is appealing. It was a civil matter.

Now, Trump is set to become the first former US president to be tried on criminal charges. The case, which will be heard in a New York court starting April 15, centers on whether he paid money to bury stories about an extramarital sexual relationship with a porn star in order to protect his 2016 campaign for the White House.

This is the first of four criminal trials, two state and two federal, that Trump is awaiting. The other state case involves alleged attempts to overturn his defeat in Georgia in the 2020 presidential election; a federal case accuses him of knowingly pushing election lies in 2020 to try to stay in power; and another accuses him of illegally retaining classified government documents when he left the White House, a violation of the Presidential Records Act.

Yes. Regardless of the outcome of these cases, Trump will still be able to run for president. The U.S. Constitution sets only three eligibility requirements for people seeking employment: they must be a natural-born U.S. citizen, be at least 35 years old, and have resided in the United States for at least 14 years. Nowhere does it say that a convicted felon cannot run for or become president.

“There are several arguments about whether a presidential candidate who is indicted or involved in an ongoing legal case should still run for office,” Laura Merrifield Wilson, an associate professor of political science at the University of Indianapolis, in December 2023. “But these are based on morality, judgment and preferences, not overt laws or procedural barriers.”

Could Trump be disqualified under the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution?

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states that persons who “have engaged in insurrection or rebellion” after taking an oath to support the constitution are not permitted to hold “any civil or military office under the United States.” United “.

Activists who want Trump disqualified under the clause say the then-president's actions in the lead-up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol constitute participation in an insurrection. They claim his lies about how Democrats stole the election emboldened the right-wing mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol that day.

Attempts have been made to exclude Trump from primary elections in a number of states under this amendment, “which was originally used to prevent secessionists from returning to government office after the American Civil War”, a explained former DW reporter Brandon Conradis, now a journalist. campaign editor for the political news site The Hill.

US Supreme Court reinstates Trump in Colorado election

But in March 2024, the Supreme Court struck down such an attempt in Colorado, saying states do not have the authority to bar individuals from running for federal office.

The “responsibility for enforcing Section 3 against federal office holders and nominees rests with Congress,” the Supreme Court wrote in the opinion that accompanied its verdict. The decision thus overturned similar attempts in other states.

Given that Congress is divided, with Republicans holding a majority in the House of Representatives and Democrats having a one-seat majority in the Senate, it seems highly unlikely that Trump will be disqualified under the 14th Amendment.

Could Trump vote in US elections if convicted?

Probably not. Trump is registered to vote in Florida, where convicted felons are disenfranchised.

“Most Florida felons regain their right to vote after serving their entire sentence, including parole or probation, and paying all fines and fees,” political reporter Maggie Astor wrote in the New York Times.

But Trump's parole probably wouldn't come in time for him to regain his right to vote. So if convicted, Trump could still run for president, but not vote for himself.

Nobody knows.

“We are a long way from everything that happened,” Erwin Chemerinsky, a constitutional law expert at the University of California, Berkeley, told the New York Times. “It’s just a guess.”

Legally, Trump would remain eligible, even behind bars. But of course, a president elected while in prison would present a logistical challenge.

Journalist Astor speculated that “Trump could sue for release on the grounds that his imprisonment prevented him from fulfilling his constitutional obligations as president.”

But again, since nothing like this has ever happened in U.S. history, it's impossible to say how things might play out.

United States: Donald Trump in Miami court

If elected, could Trump drop charges against him or pardon himself?

In theory, Trump could commute his prison sentence and leave his conviction in place, or even attempt to pardon himself entirely, but these would be extreme assertions of presidential power that would likely go to the Supreme Court (where conservative justices hold one vote 6 to 3). majority) must be verified as to their constitutionality.

Alternatively, President Joe Biden could pardon a victorious Trump on his way out so that the man elected by American voters can govern the country.

Such actions, however, would only apply to Trump's federal cases, not the upcoming secret New York state trial, nor the Georgia election interference case, as presidents have not no power to grant pardons for state convictions.

Edited by: Jon Shelton

