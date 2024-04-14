Donald Trump and Lindsey Graham are at odds again, now over abortion.





COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) The long and sometimes quixotic relationship between Donald Trump and Lindsey Graham has turned negative again after the South Carolina senator criticized the former president for refusing to support a federal ban on abortion.

Trump has disparaged Graham repeatedly on his social media site and said he regrets supporting the senator during his last re-election campaign. Graham, a staunch opponent of abortion who pushed for a national ban, did not back down from his critics, saying Trump's view was a mistake.

But some observers of the Trump-Graham dynamic believe the two Republicans are profiting from their public conflicts.

For Trump, they say, creating public distance from abortion advocates could help him blunt President Joe Biden's attacks on an issue that Democrats have long attributed to election victories since the U.S. Supreme Court- United, with three justices appointed by Trump, overturned Roe v. Wade. . Graham, meanwhile, is managing to burnish his conservative bona fides in the face of years of criticism from his home state that he's too liberal.

State Rep. John McCravy, a Republican who sponsored South Carolina's new law banning most abortions after six weeks, said he didn't see how this back-and-forth could actually harm Trump or Graham to voters.

Trump wants to get elected, and I think appearing moderate helps him get elected, McCravy said. Regardless of what they say, I think it takes the practical side. He points out something true and uses it to show that he is not an extremist.

Spokespeople for the Trump campaign and Graham's Senate office did not immediately comment when asked Friday about the feud.

A broken cell phone; a wish to count me out

The two have been at odds before.

They started this way during the 2016 campaign, when they were both running for the presidential nomination. Shortly after Trump launched his candidacy, Graham questioned Trump's mental fitness for office, calling him an idiot who should not be commander in chief for making disparaging remarks about of the senator at the time. John McCain, R-Ariz., one of Graham's closest allies.

A day later, campaigning in Graham's home state, Trump opened a rally by calling Graham a lightweight and an idiot before reading the senator's private cell phone number, much to the amusement and the disbelief of the crowd. The move led to Graham mocking the destruction of the device after being inundated with angry messages.

Graham ultimately abandoned his own presidential efforts and did not attend the 2016 convention, saying he would not support Trump or Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and that the Republican Party had been misled.

But after Trump was elected, Graham was all in. He became one of the president's top confidants in the Senate and a frequent golfing partner. Stating that there was an obligation to help a president, especially a fellow Republican, Graham told the Associated Press in a 2018 interview that he had been sympathetic to Trump and suggested he had used this relationship to shape decisions. Graham did not cite specifics.

I tried to be helpful where I could because I think he needs all the help he can get,” Graham said. You can be a better critic when people understand that you are trying to help them succeed.

Graham helped guide the three Supreme Court nominees who were part of the conservative majority that overturned Roe in 2022. That included Brett Kavanaugh, whom Graham defended against sexual assault allegations. Graham called the Senate Judiciary Committee's deliberations the most unethical sham I've been in politics.

That pivot to Trump paid off when Graham ran for re-election in 2020. The senator's popularity among Republicans in his home state grew as he developed a relationship with Trump.

In the days following that election, when Trump lost to Biden, Graham was drawn into Trump's legal troubles. Graham was subpoenaed to testify before a special grand jury investigating whether Trump and others illegally tried to influence the vote in Georgia. Trump and others were ultimately accused of attempting to interfere in the outcome.

Shortly thereafter, Graham would go to the Senate to bid an emotional farewell to Trump's term, saying he felt the then-president needed to accept his own role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and that any This case had been a disappointing self-inflicted wound during the final days of the administration's shutdown.

Trump and I have had quite a journey. I hate ending like this. Oh my God, I hate it, he said. From my point of view, he has been a consistent president, but today you will see the first thing. All I can say is count on me, that's enough.

A union of mutual convenience

A few weeks later, Graham visited Trump at his Florida home. And Graham stood by Trump as the former president launched the latest White House campaign and faced a succession of criminal charges.

For more than a decade, Graham has been criticized by South Carolina conservatives who accused him of pandering to Democrats on issues ranging from immigration and bank bailouts to gun restrictions and climate change. But he also considers Republican priorities on national security and strong defense of allies against Russia and China, defending Trump when he is criticized for suggesting he would encourage Russia to attack NATO allies whom he considers to be delinquents.

Trump's support helped blunt some conservative backlash in 2020, when Graham defeated two primary challenges from the right and the best-funded Democratic opponent in history, Jaime Harrison, now National Committee chairman Democrat, cruising to a double-digit victory, even though Trump lost.

Graham joined Trump's South Carolina leadership team for the 2024 campaign, and Trump easily won the South's first primary.

But anti-Graham voices among Trump supporters have grown louder.

Campaigning for Trump in early voting states, Graham drew boos at rallies in New Hampshire and South Carolina, where Trump supporters taunted Graham for more than five minutes during his remarks in July. After Trump's victory in South Carolina in February, Trump cast his ally as someone who happens to be a little more left-leaning than his other supporters, adding, I always say, that when I have trouble left, I'm calling Lindsey Graham.

With his seat in 2026, Graham may be thinking about the disgruntled conservative voices he will likely face during his campaign, said conservative strategist Dave Wilson.

You know when you have two people who have never danced before, but they both know how to do salsa, and the music starts playing, and they just know how to dance? » asked Wilson. It's like that. Trump and Graham know how to do the Washington dance, and they do it effectively. They know what they're doing and they're doing it on purpose.

Associated Press writer Farnoush Amiri in Washington contributed to this report.

