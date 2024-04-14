How views on aid to Ukraine are shaped by Cold War memories, partisanship…and Donald Trump – CBS News Poll





Views on aid to Ukraine reflect in part how Americans view Russia and the United States' role in the wider world, and given the circumstances, part of that view is informed by how they remember the Cold War.

And more immediately, they are partisan — with divisions within the GOP and former President Donald Trump's continued influence on the party.

There are differences within the Republican Party, where we find at least one indicator of Donald Trump's influence:

For more on the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Republicans trust Donald Trump more than the US military and the Pentagon; higher than conservative media sources; and much more than the US State Department.

Republicans who trust Trump are less likely to support aid to Ukraine than those who trust the Pentagon.

Self-identified “MAGA” Republicans trust Trump almost entirely for information and are particularly opposed to aid – even more so than non-MAGA Republicans.

(For context, Democrats who trust Joe Biden also trust the Pentagon, and they also largely trust the State Department and journalists in the war zone.)

Aid, Russia and the role of the United States in the world

Those who view Russia as an enemy of the United States today are far more likely to support aid to Ukraine – and this number of “enemies” among Republicans has declined of late.

But views on Russia might also be partly a function of age rather than ideology. Older Republicans and Democrats are more likely than younger ones to call Russia the enemy.

We wondered if this had to do with growing up during the Cold War.

It turns out that those who say the United States won the Cold War against the Soviet Union are now more likely to call Russia the “enemy” and are more likely to support aid to Ukraine.

Those over 50 are more likely to say the United States won.

And those who say they don't remember the Cold War are now less likely to support U.S. aid to Ukraine.

But the memories are collectively very mixed. Three in ten Americans say they don't remember the Cold War well enough to say whether the United States won or lost.

Today, there is an even more direct link between the perceived effectiveness of aid in stopping Russian military action in Europe and support.

More generally, those who view aid to Ukraine as a moral issue, or who believe that the United States has a responsibility to aid and promote democracy around the world, are also more supportive of such aid.

This CBS News/YouGov survey was conducted among a nationally representative sample of 2,399 adult U.S. residents surveyed between April 9 and 12, 2024. The sample was weighted based on gender, age, race and education based on the U.S. Census of the American Community and Current Demographic Survey, as well as past voting. The margin of error is ±2.6 points.

