Turkish army eliminates PKK terrorists in northern Syria





The Turkish Defense Ministry announced on Sunday that three PKK/YPG terrorists had been eliminated by armed forces in northern Syria. The ministry said the operation took place in the Euphrates Shield operation zone in Syria. The terrorists were preparing for an attack in the area, the ministry said. During its nearly 40-year terrorist campaign against Trkiye, the PKK, considered a terrorist organization by Trkiye, the US and the EU, was responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women , children and infants. The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK. Since 2016, Ankara has successfully launched three counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terrorist corridor and allow the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Rameau d 'Olivier (2018) and Source de Paix. (2019). President Recep Tayyip Erdoan announced a large-scale cross-border operation to eliminate the PKK last month. “We will protect our country from the ring of fire (in the region) through a security corridor crossing our borders,” Erdoan said in a speech in Rnak, a southeastern province close to the border with Iraq. Turkish security forces regularly carry out counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Trkiye, where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence. Security forces have adopted strategies to “end terrorism at the roots” and “attack rather than defend” in their operations across the country. There has also been an increase in the number of terrorists laying down their arms and surrendering to security forces following a series of successful domestic and cross-border counter-terrorism operations. Trkiye has resumed its anti-terrorism campaign over the past decade after a brief lull. In Iraq, it launched Operation Claw Sword in 2022 to eliminate terrorists hiding in the mountainous regions of northern Iraq. The offensive continues with occasional precision strikes and “retaliatory” strikes against terrorists carrying out harassing fire or attempting to infiltrate Trkiye to carry out attacks. Also in March, President Erdoan reiterated Trkiye's resolute stance against any territory controlled by the neighboring terrorist group. “As we openly told them in person, we call on all residents of the region to respect our security strategy. Otherwise, they will be the cause of potential tensions. We have made preparations that will cause new nightmares for those who think they can bring “Trkiye has brought itself to its knees by establishing 'terroristan' along our southern borders,” Erdoan warned in a speech after a Cabinet meeting.

