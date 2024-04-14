



Donald Trump's historic criminal trial is set to begin Monday with a simple but extraordinary procedural step vital to American democracy. A group of ordinary citizens, Trump's peers, in the eyes of the law, will be chosen to decide whether the former president of the United States is guilty of a crime. The jury selection process could take days. Lawyers on both sides of the case will have limited opportunities to try to shape the panel in their favor, but the court's goal will not be to ensure that there is a partisan balance between Democrats and Republicans, or that it is made up of unconscious people. previous media coverage of the trial. The idea is to bring together people who are willing to put their personal opinions aside and make a decision based on evidence and the law. Here are some of the factors that will be considered in jury selection: Who can serve on the jury? This jury will be composed solely of people residing in Manhattan, one of the five boroughs of New York City. All English-speaking U.S. citizens over the age of 18 who have not been convicted of a crime are eligible for jury duty in New York. Court officials identify potential jurors from lists of registered voters, taxpayers, driver's license holders, public assistance recipients and other sources. The pool of potential jurors for Trump's trial will have been chosen at random. People can volunteer to serve on a jury, but they cannot choose which trial they will participate in. What happens if a juror doesn't want to sit? Jury duty is mandatory, but you may be excused for a variety of reasons, including financial or medical hardship. How will the jury be chosen? Judge Juan M. Merchan will begin by bringing a large group of potential jurors into his courtroom. He will then give a brief overview of the case and introduce the defendant, Trump, to the jury. The judge will then ask potential jurors a crucial question: Can they serve and be fair and impartial? Those who cannot will be asked to raise their hand. For this trial, jurors who indicate they cannot serve or be fair will be dismissed. Those who remain will be called into groups into the jury box, where they will be asked 42 questions, some with multiple parts. Each side's attorneys will have a limited number of strikes they can use to exclude potential jurors they don't like, without giving a reason. They can also argue that a particular juror should be excluded, but they must convince the judge to agree to dismiss that person. The process continues until 12 jurors and six alternates have been chosen. Larger groups of potential jurors may be brought into the courtroom if necessary. What questions will jurors be asked? The judge will not allow attorneys to ask whether potential jurors are Democrats or Republicans, who they voted for or whether they have donated money to political causes. But there are many questions about whether people are likely to be biased against or in favor of Trump. Among them: “Do you have any political, moral, intellectual or religious beliefs or opinions that might prevent you from following the court’s instructions on the law or that might influence your approach to this matter?” Mr. Trump?” “Have you ever attended a rally or campaign event for Donald Trump?” “Are you currently following Donald Trump on a social media site or have you done so in the past?” “Have you, a relative or close friend ever worked or volunteered for an anti-Trump group or organization?” “Have you ever attended a rally or campaign event for any group or organization?” an anti-Trump organization? on a social media site, or have you done so in the past? » “Have you ever considered yourself a supporter or belonging to any of the following groups: the QAnon movement, Proud Boys, Oathkeepers, Three Percenters, Boogaloo Boys, Antifa. » Jurors will be asked what podcasts and radio programs they listen to and where they get their news. Will the public know the identity of the jurors? The judge ordered that the names of jurors remain secret, an unusual but not unprecedented measure in trials where there is a risk that jurors could end up being harassed or threatened during or after the trial. Nothing stops jurors from voluntarily speaking about their experiences after the trial is over. While the matter is pending, they are not supposed to tell anyone about it. What will this jury decide? Jurors in that trial will listen to testimony and decide whether Trump is guilty of any of 34 counts of falsifying business records. Their decision to convict or acquit must be unanimous. If they cannot agree on a verdict, the judge can declare a mistrial. If jurors have a reasonable doubt about Trump's guilt, they should acquit him. If they convict him, it will be the judge who decides the sentence, not the jurors.

NEW YORK –

Donald Trump's historic criminal trial is set to begin Monday with a simple but extraordinary procedural step vital to American democracy. A group of ordinary citizens, Trump's peers, in the eyes of the law, will be chosen to decide whether the former president of the United States is guilty of a crime.

The jury selection process could take days. Lawyers on both sides of the case will have limited opportunities to try to shape the panel in their favor, but the court's goal will not be to ensure that there is a partisan balance between Democrats and Republicans, or that it is made up of unconscious people. previous media coverage of the trial.

The idea is to bring together people who are willing to put their personal opinions aside and make a decision based on evidence and the law.

Here are some of the factors that will be taken into account in jury selection:

Who can be part of the jury?

This jury will be composed solely of people residing in Manhattan, one of the five boroughs of New York City. All English-speaking U.S. citizens over the age of 18 who have not been convicted of a crime are eligible for jury duty in New York. Court officials identify potential jurors from lists of registered voters, taxpayers, driver's license holders, public benefit recipients and other sources.

The pool of potential jurors for Trump's trial will have been chosen at random. People can volunteer to serve on a jury, but they cannot choose which trial they will participate in.

What if a juror doesn't want to sit?

Jury duty is mandatory, but you may be excused for a variety of reasons, including financial or medical hardship.

How will the jury be chosen?

Judge Juan M. Merchan will begin by bringing a large group of potential jurors into his courtroom. He will then give a brief overview of the case and introduce the defendant, Trump, to the jury. The judge will then ask potential jurors a crucial question: Can they serve and be fair and impartial? Those who cannot will be asked to raise their hand. For this trial, jurors who indicate they cannot serve or be fair will be dismissed.

Those who remain will be called into groups into the jury box, where they will be asked 42 questions, some with multiple parts.

Lawyers on each side will have a limited number of strikes they can use to exclude potential jurors they don't like, without giving a reason. They can also argue that a particular juror should be excluded, but must convince the judge to agree to dismiss that person.

The process continues until 12 jurors and six alternates have been chosen. Larger groups of potential jurors may be brought into the courtroom if necessary.

What questions will be asked of the jurors?

The judge will not allow attorneys to ask whether potential jurors are Democrats or Republicans, who they voted for or whether they have donated money to political causes. But there are many questions about whether people are likely to be biased against or in favor of Trump.

Among them:

“Do you have any political, moral, intellectual or religious beliefs or opinions that might prevent you from following the court's instructions regarding the law or that might influence your approach to this matter?”

“Have you, a relative or close friend, ever worked or volunteered for a Trump presidential campaign, the Trump presidential administration, or any other political entity affiliated with Mr. Trump?”

“Have you ever attended a rally or campaign event for Donald Trump?”

“Are you currently following Donald Trump on social media or have you done so in the past?”

“Have you, a relative or close friend ever worked or volunteered for an anti-Trump group or organization?”

“Have you ever attended a rally or campaign event for an anti-Trump group or organization?”

“Are you currently following an anti-Trump group or organization on a social media site, or have you done so in the past?”

“Have you ever considered yourself a supporter or belonging to any of the following groups: the QAnon movement, Proud Boys, Oathkeepers, Three Percenters, Boogaloo Boys, Antifa.”

Jurors will be asked what podcasts and radio programs they listen to and where they get their news.

Will the public know the identity of the jurors?

The judge ordered that the names of jurors remain secret, an unusual but not unprecedented measure in trials where there is a risk that jurors could end up being harassed or threatened during or after the trial. Nothing stops jurors from voluntarily speaking about their experiences after the trial is over. While the matter is pending, they are not supposed to tell anyone about it.

What will this jury decide?

Jurors in that trial will listen to testimony and decide whether Trump is guilty of any of 34 counts of falsifying business records. Their decision to convict or acquit must be unanimous. If they cannot agree on a verdict, the judge can declare a mistrial. If jurors have a reasonable doubt about Trump's guilt, they should acquit him. If they convict him, it will be the judge who decides the sentence, not the jurors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wisn.com/article/jury-selection-trump-hush-money-trial/60489175 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos