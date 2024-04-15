Turkish intelligence has expanded its imam-spy program to gather information abroad

Abdallah Bozkurt/Stockholm

Turkish intelligence services have stepped up their program of enlisting imams deployed to serve abroad as intelligence-gathering and intelligence-gathering assets in host countries, Nordic Monitor has learned.

Under a secret program, imams assigned to serve in mosques, embassies and consulates abroad undergo training programs on gathering information on targets without alerting authorities in host countries.

The program is jointly coordinated by Turkey's main intelligence agency (Milli stihbarat Tekilat, MIT), the Foreign Ministry's secret unit, the Directorate of Intelligence and Research (known as stihbarat ve Gvenlik leri Genel Mdrl in Turkish) and the government's Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet). .

Candidates selected for such assignments are carefully vetted by a government inter-agency committee after their names are proposed by the Diyanet. They are informed that these missions are fully consistent with Turkey's national security interests and are part of a global defense strategy for Islam against its mainly Western enemies.

The program, originally targeting Europe and North America due to the large Turkish Muslim diaspora in these regions, has recently expanded to include countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America .

The latest coordination meeting of this secret program took place on the sidelines of the 10th Overseas Religious Services Conference, which was held at the five-star Dedeman Hotel in the conservative Konya province from 27 to 29 November 2023. The conference brought together around 250 people. advisors, attachés and embassy coordinators stationed abroad as well as agents of the intelligence services.

Speaking during the public portion of the meeting, Ali Erba, president of Diyanet, explained the overarching purpose of imams assigned by the government to serve abroad. He said religious services abroad would be evaluated during the three-day meeting and in-depth consultations would be carried out to identify new areas of work and strategies in response to the opportunities and challenges faced by Turkish imams.

All our representatives must closely follow developments in the countries in which they are stationed and, considering that every problem is also an opportunity, they must work to find strategic solutions,” he said.

Erba also addressed measures taken by host countries to prevent Turkish imams from achieving their goals, saying: “Some restrictions are imposed notably through regulations, as the examples of France and Turkey show. Austria. These restrictions are having a detrimental effect on our religious services abroad. These pressures are expected to increase, particularly with the coming to power of far-right parties. In order to prepare for these pressures and take necessary precautions, strategic preparations must be made and concrete action plans must be developed.

He urged overseas representatives to identify challenges in their respective countries and formulate solutions based on in-depth understanding of the situation and strategic planning.

Application criteria for the international seminar program (Uluslararas Ilahiyat Program, UIP), managed by the Turkish Diyanet:

UIP_application_requirement

Over the past decade, some Western European countries have implemented measures to reduce the presence of imams sent by Turkey, following revelations that some imams were engaged in espionage activities for the account of the Turkish government. These imams reportedly sent intelligence reports to headquarters in Turkey about criticism from the Turkish expatriate community.

Since January 2024, France has ended the practice of accepting Turkish imams paid by the Turkish government. The same month, Germany also announced plans to replace imams sent by Turkey with domestically trained clergy. In 2018, Austria announced plans to close Turkish mosques and expel at least 40 imams as part of a crackdown on political Islam, alluding to the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). in Turkey, which has its roots in political Islam.

However, the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has already launched its plan B to circumvent these bans and restrictions. In recent years, the Diyanet has trained a new generation of imams selected from abroad to serve Turkey's national security interests.

Distribution of IPU graduates by country:

Country_distribution_UIP_graduates_enrollment_2024

These candidates are chosen from a group of people who have either dual nationality or the nationality of a foreign country. They do not have to be of Turkish origin, although most are of Turkish origin. Applicants must be under 25 years old, single and fluent in the Turkish language. They undergo training in religious schools in Turkey under the international seminary program (Uluslararas Ilahiyat Program, UIP), fully funded by the Turkish government.

Currently, 1,081 students have graduated and 462 students from 13 countries are enrolled. The distribution of graduates shows that the majority come from Germany (578 graduates/180 currently enrolled), followed by France (232 graduates/198 enrolled). The Netherlands ranks third (65 graduates/24 registered), followed by Belgium, Austria, Australia, Norway, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden, Italy, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.

According to Diyanet President Erba, about 500 students who graduated from this program have been recruited by Diyanet, and many of them are currently serving abroad. This corresponds to approximately 50 percent of all graduates selected for employment at Diyanet. Erba described the IPU as “a multi-faceted initiative aimed at nurturing a diverse human resource pool,” indicating that candidates were recruited not only by the Diyanet but also by other government agencies.

Overseas imams are coordinated by the General Directorate of Foreign Affairs of the Diyanets (D likiler Genel Mdrl), which operates directly under the supervision of the President of the Dyanets. Its mandate explicitly states the need to coordinate its activities with other Turkish government agencies, including the intelligence services, in the selection, training and mission preparation of personnel stationed abroad.

In a global and broad mandate, the circular defining the directorate's mandate specifies that it “is required to carry out any mission entrusted to it”, which can include espionage on foreign soil on behalf of the intelligence services Turks.

According to the internal report of Diyanets 2024, the organization has 582 people stationed abroad, including advisors and embassy attachés. Most were employed on a contractual basis. However, the Foreign Ministry's internal report for 2024 puts the number at 1,497, which includes imams assigned to work in mosques and other religious establishments on the ground.

All Turkish imams stationed abroad have a diplomatic passport provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after their selection by the interagency commission, granting Turkish imams diplomatic immunity while stationed abroad.

Excerpts from the 2024 reports from Diyanet and the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the number of imams stationed abroad:

Diyanet_oversea_personnel_582

Turkish_foreign_ministry_imam_overseas_2023

Turkeys Diyanet has a substantial budget and employs around 140,000 people in Turkey and abroad, overseeing around 90,000 mosques. Its budget for 2024, at 91.8 billion Turkish liras, saw a staggering 151 percent increase from the previous year, which stood at 36.5 billion liras.

This budget exceeds the budgets of six ministries: Interior, Foreign Affairs, Energy and Natural Resources, Culture and Tourism, Industry, and Technology and Commerce. The planned budget for Diyanet in 2025 is 113.9 billion TL and for 2026, 131.1 billion TL.

Diyanet closed 2023 with expenses exceeding TL 50 billion, TL 14 billion more than its initial allocation.

Over the past decade, the Erdogan government has significantly expanded its overseas espionage operations, with several government agencies actively recruiting agents, assets, and informants from dual citizens or foreign nationals to gather intelligence and collect informations. The aim is to give weight to the Erdogan government in discussions with its counterparts, influence the policies of host governments, create proxies for mobilization to achieve political goals and suppress opposition groups in Turkish expatriate communities.