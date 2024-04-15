How Donald Trump will seek to turn his secret Manhattan trial into political gold





Donald Trump has proven to be a master at turning legal lemons into political lemonade and he's poised to do the same when he finally goes on trial Monday in the Manhattan money-making case discreet payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and others.

He is certain to use the trial as a platform to promote his now-familiar claims that he is the real victim of “deep state” Democrats and biased prosecutors, political experts say.

“He will try to turn the trial from prosecution to persecution, as we have seen in the past,” said Basil Smikle, a Hunter College professor and Democratic strategist. “In his opinion, this could convince his supporters that he is being treated unfairly.”

Republican strategists say it's no secret how Trump plans to handle the trial's potential political pitfalls.

“He will trash the judicial system as he has done for years, while declaring [himself] a victim and a martyr,” said GOP strategist Douglas Heye.

For most politicians, facing criminal charges in a courtroom, not to mention sordid allegations of extramarital sex, lies and an election cover-up, would be the kiss of death.

And Trump surely fears the unpredictable revelations that could emerge in court and the potential consequences of sitting at the defense table for weeks. Otherwise, he would not have spent months lobbying legal Hail Marys in so-far unsuccessful efforts to derail the trial.

But experts say Trump could at least succeed in galvanizing Republican voters, who have already chosen him as the presumptive GOP nominee to take on President Biden in November.

Stormy Daniels (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, file)

Scott Jennings, a former top aide to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), said the hush money affair was particularly well suited for Trump to use as a tool to forge an even closer bond strong with his supporters.

That's because it's set in Manhattan, where few MAGA faithful believe Trump can be given a fair shake, and it involves what he calls “a left-wing fever dream” of wild allegations.

“They view all of this, especially the New York cases, as false political attacks masquerading as legitimate legal proceedings,” Jennings said. “This will increase anger and engagement among the rank and file.”

One thing seems certain: On Monday morning, Trump will enter the history books when he walks into a Lower Manhattan courtroom and becomes the first former U.S. president to face a criminal trial.

However, for the average voter on both sides of the political divide, the shock of seeing Trump at the defense table in a courtroom has become incredibly old-fashioned.

He has already been indicted in four separate criminal cases involving 88 counts in two states and Washington DC. He even had a mug shot taken while he was accused of racketeering election interference in Atlanta.

Trump was also found responsible for sexual assault and defamation against writer E. Jean Carroll. He was also found liable in the civil fraud case brought against him by state Attorney General Letitia James, for which he was ordered to pay a staggering fine of $450 million, plus damages. interests.

In all of these cases, Trump followed a now-familiar pattern. He viciously attacks the judge, prosecutors and anyone else involved in the case, while loudly telling his loyal supporters that he is being targeted because he defends them.

Experts say they expect the same thing at his criminal trial, where the stakes are potentially much higher for him because he could face prison if convicted.

He will use the courthouse and the dark trappings of the criminal justice system as props to impress upon his supporters the urgency of supporting his presidential bid and contributing financially.

For virtually any other candidate, it would be a huge problem to be stuck in a courtroom for weeks while their opponent is free to fly around the country holding campaign rallies.

This is not necessarily the case for Trump, who can use the media to attract seemingly unlimited attention and leverage his own communications channels to get his message across, no matter where he is or what he is doing.

One of the candidate's biggest drawbacks is that he had to spend millions of dollars of campaign funds on legal fees.

Smikle said Trump would try to use the prospect of prison time to rally support from more voters.

“He will seek to [convince] to white working-class voters and even black men that the system is rigged against him the same way it is rigged against them,” Smikle said.

But some analysts note that the very nature of a criminal trial puts Trump on the defensive and makes him appear powerless. That can be a huge handicap for a candidate who has cultivated a tough-guy image and has even compared himself to Al Capone, falsely claiming he has been indicted more times than the famous gangster.

“Trump wants to talk about the issues he wants to talk about, like immigrants and inflation,” said Republican strategist Alex Conant. “These are issues that independent voters care about, and they are the ones who will decide the election. »

New York prosecutors accuse Trump of falsifying business records to conceal payments to Daniels, Playboy model Karen McDougal and a Trump Tower doorman to hide potentially damaging information during the 2016 election. They say these Crimes, which would normally be misdemeanors, are felonies because they were committed to help Trump commit other election-related crimes.

The case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg marked the first indictment against Trump, so perhaps it's not surprising that it's the first case to go to trial.

But legal analysts largely agree that it is the least consequential criminal case.

After all, it involves actions taken mostly before Trump became president in 2017. Unlike the Georgia case and special counsel Jack Smith's federal election interference case, the Manhattan trial does not will not address the ex-president's efforts to overturn the results of an election he lost. .

The Manhattan Affair also does not directly affect national security like the federal case accusing Trump of taking classified documents with him after leaving the White House.

Many Republican strategists believe that the prospect of the New York case could benefit Trump, at least the Republicans.

The most compelling witnesses might be Michael Cohen, Daniels and Trump's ex-fixer, who may be seen by the public as seeking revenge or publicity, or both.

Democrats counter that there is no doubt that Trump ordered the payments and hoped to silence Daniels before the 2016 election.

Cohen previously went to prison for facilitating hush money payments.

Analysts on both sides admit one thing: It's unclear how the public might react to a conviction or prison sentence.

Will Trump be able to pass this off as a simple Democratic witch hunt?

Or will the prospect of voting for a convicted felon turn away many Republicans who would normally hold their noses and vote for their party's nominee no matter what?

“I’m skeptical that anything will change people’s opinions of Donald Trump,” Conant said. “People have made their decision.”

