Why Boris Johnson should not attribute record COVID deaths to the variant

I have to tell you that there will be more to come, because what we are seeing is the result of the surge of the new variant that we saw just before Christmas, December 18th, or thereabouts.

Boris Johnson's comments referred to the appalling record number of daily deaths from coronavirus 1,820 announced Wednesday.

THE new variant of the virus, which we first heard about on December 14, is up to 70% more transmissible. This has inevitably contributed to the record infections, hospitalizations and deaths we have seen in recent days and weeks.

However, an adviser to the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) told Yahoo News UK it was untenable for Johnson to blame these grim figures entirely on the new variant.

Professor Stephen Reicher said the Prime Minister should instead take responsibility for imposing a weaker lockdown on England than the first one he imposed in March last year.

Boris Johnson, pictured in Didsbury on Thursday, blamed record coronavirus deaths on the new variant, but scientists have argued his lockdown measures are not strict enough. (Paul Ellis/Pool/Getty Images)

This claim is supported by Thursday's React study from Imperial College London, which found that infections between January 6 and 15 were 50% higher only at the beginning of December.

It is increasingly suggested that the current confinement announced on January 4is not strong enough to bring infections down to manageable levels.

Professor Reicher, a psychologist at the Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behaviours, which advises Sage, said: Although the new variant may be more transmissible, it is transmitted in exactly the same way, and that is through human interaction and proximity that makes the difference. this is possible, making it important to limit human interactions.

The irony is that even though we are facing a more virulent version, the measures we are taking are much gentler than they were in March. There are more people outside.

It's not that people are relaxing the rules more, but rather that the rules are so flexible that they allow many people to move around.

Professor Reicher has regularly criticized the government in the past for accuse the public of breaking the rules.

Although there have been blatant and high-profile examples of this type, e.g. 200-person snowball fight in Leeds park last week a study from University College London found that the majority of people actually follow the rules.

The problem, according to Professor Reicher, is that the current lockdown has allowed or forced many more people to go to work and expose themselves to the virus than during the first lockdown.

Boris Johnson imposed a third lockdown on England on January 4. (Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images)

Since the end of the first campaign last year, the government has been struggling to find a balance between containing the virus and reviving the economy. Professor Reicher suggests that the latter went too far in favor of the latter during the last confinement.

He highlights the large list of key workers and the fact that laborers and cleaners are allowed into homes, religious gatherings are still taking place and nurseries are still open.

Meanwhile, some people have no choice but to work. An investigation revealed 71% of working mothers who requested time off to care for their children during school closures were denied.

What we are seeing is an attempt to shift blame, says Professor Reicher, rather than taking responsibility for having a coherent and sufficient set of measures to deal with the pandemic. Obviously, this is not the case.

Johnson, responding to the React study on Thursday, said it was absolutely crucial to follow the lockdown rules in what will undoubtedly be difficult over the next few weeks.

The Prime Minister admitted the study showed current levels of COVID-19 were too high. However, there is no indication that the rules would be tightened.

Asked if the lockdown could not be eased before the summer, he told reporters: I think it's too early to say when we can lift some restrictions.

A patient is transported outside the Royal London Hospital on Thursday. (Yui Mok/PA)

Well look [on 15 February, by which time the government aims to have vaccinated 14 million of the most vulnerable people] but I think what we saw in the Office for National Statistics data, in the React survey, was the contagiousness of the new variant that we saw arriving just before Christmas. There is no doubt that this is spreading very quickly.

It is not more deadly but it is much more contagious and the numbers are very high.

