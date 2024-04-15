Internal PDIP Reaction to Megawati and Jokowi Meeting Speech





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Discussion of the meeting between the General Chairman of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) Megawati Soekarnoputri and President Joko Widodo or Jokowi provoked reactions from various parties, including the internal PDIP. A number of people said that the meeting between the two personalities was only a matter of time, but there were also those who said that the meeting speech was just a statement that attracted attention. attention. Jokowi, who is still officially a PDIP cadre, has reportedly split from his party over differences in policy choices in the 2024 presidential election. Jokowi's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is the running mate -presidency of Prabowo Subianto. Meanwhile, PDIP nominates former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo as its presidential candidate. Previously, the presidential palace said it was looking for the right time for Jokowi to visit Megawati. Presidential Special Staff Coordinator Ari Dwipayana said Jokowi was very willing to stay in touch with anyone, especially national figures. “Also, it is always the month of Shawwal, the most suitable month to strengthen relationships,” Ari said via short message on Friday, April 12, 2024. Here is the reaction of the internal PDIP regarding the speech on the meeting between Jokowi and Megawati. 1. PDIP DPR faction member Deddy Yevri Sitorus: just a cheap political gimmick PDIP politician Deddy Yevri Sitorus said President Jokowi's plan to meet with Megawati Soekarnoputri was just a political gimmick in the middle of Eid al-Fitr. According to Deddy, it is almost impossible for Jokowi to have the courage to meet with the PDIP General Chairman after the note abuse of power directed by Jokowi. “I think it's just a cheap political ploy. Same as statement Gibran wants to stay in touch with Mas Ganjar (Pranowo). “In my opinion, the context is just a joke,” said a member of the PDIP DPR faction TempoSaturday April 13, 2024. He said this gadget is born from narcissistic behavior that thinks the universe is centered on itself. In fact, he added, Eid al-Fitr should be an occasion of friendship and not a political moment. “The question of wanting to have a friendly relationship is actually an attempt to corner Bu Mega and Ganjar Pranowo. “It's not something sincere,” Deddy said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.tempo.co/read/1856531/reaksi-internal-pdip-soal-wacana-pertemuan-megawati-dan-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

