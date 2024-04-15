Donald Trump is not on trial for paying Stormy Daniels. He is judged for being stupid.





By Brett Arends

I'm sorry if I want to offend Donald Trump supporters here, but I have to play it like this.

Even if we characterize the Trump hush money case as a political trial, one unavoidable fact remains: If the alleged facts of the case are substantially true and Trump paid Stormy Daniels as described, the former president is only faced with this situation all because of his own monumental stupidity. That's it.

Put aside all ethical questions for a moment. What kind of idiot makes an illicit payment through the banking system, leaving a digital trail as clear as day?

Especially someone who knows he's also walking into a political firestorm by running for president in the most tendentious and controversial way possible?

Perhaps he thought it wouldn't matter, because when he made the payments in late October 2016, he thought he was going to lose the presidential election anyway. Who knows?

Trump denies the charges and has pleaded not guilty. The trial begins Monday.

Read more: Inside the secret meeting where Donald Trump's 'catch and kill' trial began

But according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, in October 2016, Trump and his aide Michael Cohen paid porn star Daniels for her silence through an elaborate financing scheme. Bragg says Cohen created a shell company, then used it to transfer money from his own bank account to the bank account of Daniels' attorney. Then, Bragg says, after the election, Trump repaid Cohen through a series of monthly checks. Eleven of them.

Each was supposed to pay Cohen for unspecified legal services. Bragg said there was no deposit.

Bragg claims that Trump and Cohen “also took actions that misrepresented, for tax purposes, the true nature of the payments” (emphasis mine).

If that last part is true, it would be a level of stupidity and cheapness that simply defies belief.

As a mob boss reportedly said about Richard Nixon during the Watergate scandal: What kind of idiot messes with his own office?

Cohen has already pleaded guilty and served his sentence. These are still just accusations and Trump has yet to present his defense in court.

You don't have to be a Trump voter to question the merits of this case, especially during a campaign period. Many non-Trumpers, and even anti-Trumpers, also seriously doubt it. (They also note that cases like this have helped Trump politically over the past year.)

On the other hand, you don't have to be a liberal, or a critic of Trump, to think that if the facts of the case are roughly as Bragg presented them, the entire so-called scheme to pay Daniels was monumentally stupid from the start. compensation.

Trump should have heeded the wise words of the late comedian Jimmy Durante, who used to joke with illicit lovers: “Say it with roses, and say it with mink – but never, ever say it, in ink.”

In other words, never put something in black and white if you want to keep it private.

A political friend refuses to say anything in an online message, even a text message or via WhatsApp, that he wouldn't want to see on page six of the New York Post. “Privacy no longer exists,” he told me.

Here is the height of idiocy in this matter: nowadays, the easiest way to keep an illicit payment secret is to make it with gold coins, such as South African Krugerrands or American Eagles issued by the American Mint.

And the easiest place in America to buy them is 47th Street in Midtown Manhattan. Ten blocks from… uh… Trump Tower. The residence of a certain Donald J. Trump.

He can't read a map?

The government makes it almost impossible to pay for things with large sums of cash. But large quantities of gold? No problem.

In 2016, at the time of Daniels' alleged payment, gold was trading at around $1,300 per ounce. (It's now $2,340.) So if Trump wanted to pay Daniels $130,000, all he needed was 100 US Eagles.

Total weight: Just under 7 pounds. Maybe it's the same as two laptops. We're not talking about a truck with an armed guard.

Trump didn't even need to purchase the coins with cash. It is easiest to purchase them by check or bank transfer. The key point is that once you have the parts, the digital trail cools down. There is no way for Bragg, or anyone else, to prove what happens to them or where they end up.

The only “fingerprints” are literal fingerprints. If you handle the parts with gloves, you don't even leave them on.

I wrote about this a year ago. The longer this affair went on, the more incredulous I became that anyone would be stupid enough to leave such a simple and obvious money trail.

Some elaborate conspiracy theorists might even try to claim it was deliberate, to provoke this kind of lawsuit. (I know the conspiracy theory hasn't been invented yet and doesn't find believers in our country, but that would be a stretch.) Yet Bragg's indictment a little over a year ago an electrified the election race and increased Trump's chances of winning the election. nomination and the White House.

(Obviously, I'm deliberately avoiding commenting on the ethics of having an affair with Daniels or paying her. I leave those comments to others).

If Donald Trump and Michael Cohen really paid Stormy Daniels, what a shame they never subscribed to MarketWatch. If they had, they would have read this article we published in April 2016 – a full six months before Daniels' alleged payment.

(They may also have read this one, which we made a full year before Daniels' alleged payment.)

Armed with this wisdom, they would have gone down to 47th Street and stocked up on gold coins. No one would have ever heard of Daniels' payment, Cohen would never have gone to prison, and Donald Trump would not be on trial in New York.

-Brett Arends

This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04/14/24 1754ET

Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/20240414222/donald-trump-isnt-on-trial-for-paying-off-stormy-daniels-hes-on-trial-for-being-stupid The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos