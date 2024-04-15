Major news outlets urge Biden, Trump to engage in presidential debates





CBS News and 11 other major news organizations released a joint statement Sunday urging President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump to engage in debates during the 2024 election season.

In the letter, the news organizations said it was too early to invite candidates to debates, but it was not too early for presidential candidates who expect to meet the criteria to electability publicly declare their commitment to the debates in the fall.

“If there is one thing Americans can agree on during this time of polarization, it is that the stakes in this election are exceptionally high,” the organizations said in a joint statement. “In this context, there is no substitute for candidates debating among themselves and in front of the American people their vision for the future of our nation.”

ABC News, The Associated Press, CNN, C-SPAN, FOX News Media, NBCUniversal News Group, NewsNation, Noticias Univision (Univision Network News), NPR, PBS NewsHour and USA TODAY joined CBS News in signing the joint statement.

The Republican National Committee voted unanimously in 2022 to bar future GOP presidential candidates from participating in debates hosted by the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, the body that has sponsored general election debates since 1988.

Trump campaign managers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita addressed the Commission on Presidential Debates in a letter Thursday, saying Trump was ready to debate. They did not address the GOP vote in 2022, but they called on the commission to be fair and impartial.

Former President Trump calls on President Biden to debate him, during a campaign rally in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania, April 13, 2024. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“Fairness in such a context is paramount and the Commission must ensure that Commission-sponsored debates in 2024 are truly fair and impartially conducted,” they wrote. “The Commission must advance its proposed debate schedule to 2024 to ensure that more Americans have a full chance to see the candidates before they begin voting, and we would advocate for it. addition of additional debates in addition to those scheduled in the currently proposed schedule.”

Trump, who has avoided debating his Republican rivals during the primary debates, has previously been criticized for failing to appear at those debates and answer questions on stage alongside other Republican candidates. But in a December interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, Trump suggested he would be open to 10 debates with Mr. Biden. He also discussed the debate with President Biden in an article published Thursday on Truth Social.

“Biden can’t talk,” Trump said. “Biden can’t debate, Biden can’t put two sentences together.”

At a rally Saturday in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania, Trump set up two podiums on stage. He addressed the crowd from one podium and left the other empty except for a sign that read: “Anytime. Anywhere. Anywhere.” He pointed to the lectern during his campaign speech.

“See the podium? I'm calling on Crooked Joe Biden to debate anytime, anywhere, anywhere. Right there,” Trump said. “And we need to debate because our country is going so much in the wrong direction and even though it's a little early, we need to debate.”

President Biden, when asked on March 8 if he would engage in a debate with Trump, said that “it depends on his behavior.” The president had already mentioned a potential debate in early February during a visit to Las Vegas. After learning that Trump wanted to debate him as soon as possible, Mr. Biden said: “If I were him, I would want to debate me too.” He has nothing else to do. »

More Aliza Chasan

Aliza Chasan is a digital producer at 60 Minutes and CBSNews.com. She has previously written for outlets such as PIX11 News, The New York Daily News, Inside Edition and DNAinfo. Aliza covers trending news, often focusing on crime and politics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/biden-trump-major-news-outlets-joint-statement-presidential-debates/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos