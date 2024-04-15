Politics
Overseas Chinese inspired by President Xi-Ma's latest meeting
April 15, 2024
BEIJING – Many overseas Chinese in the United States, especially those in Taiwan, felt inspired by Wednesday's meeting between Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party. in Beijing, calling it a “milestone and a new beginning.”
During his meeting with Ma and members of a Taiwan youth delegation, who were visiting the Chinese mainland for an 11-day trip, Xi repeatedly stressed that “compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to the same Chinese nation. on both sides of the strait are all Chinese,” and “there is no knot that cannot be untied, no issue that cannot be discussed, and no force that can separate us.”
Beijing's message is loud and clear, said Zhang Ruwei, a San Francisco Bay Area community leader. “It is the reiteration of adherence to the 1992 Consensus which embodies the one-China principle, the key to promoting the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.”
Meanwhile, “we can sense Beijing's enormous efforts to emphasize 'kinship' and 'affection' within a 'family.' Overall, it is shared culture, tradition and history that define who is Chinese,” and “the statement leaves no room for foreign forces wishing to interfere in China's internal affairs,” he said. he declared.
It is notable that on the Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day, which fell on April 4, “Ma paid his first homage in person to the ancestral emperor Huangdi at his mausoleum in Shaanxi Province, which is also the first of its kind. personal tribute from a former leader of the island of Taiwan,” Zhang said.
Ma's tribute signifies the importance and necessity for Chinese people across the strait to remember their common origins, honor their common ancestors, and respect national traditions that have lasted for thousands of years , added Zhang.
Betty Yuan, a founding member of the Chinese Peaceful Unification of Northern California originally from Taiwan, said, “It seems to me that the Taiwan Strait will no longer be an obstacle preventing Chinese on both sides from reunifying.” . »
Watching the live meeting between Xi and Ma in Beijing made her emotional, Yuan said. “They are so close to each other that the table is like the Taiwan Strait, narrow, shallow and can be crossed easily.”
Over the years, Yuan has been a staunch defender of the 1992 Consensus and a persistent voice against “Taiwan independence.” Along with thousands of overseas Chinese, she participated in protests in the United States against Taiwan's separatist leaders, including Lee Teng-hui, Chen Shui-bian and Tsai Ing-wen.
“It was encouraging to see Xi and Ma meet in Beijing for the first time since their meeting in Singapore in 2015. It is particularly inspiring to hear that Ma pledged to stick to the 1992 Consensus,” Yuan said.
David Shu, an immigrant from Shandong Province who married a Taiwanese woman, said members of the Taiwan youth delegation can be messengers to share with their Taiwanese peers that “the mainland has always kept in mind the well-being of Taiwanese compatriots, sharing the opportunities offered by the Chinese.” modernization and achievements of the continent's development and progress with them,” as Xi mentioned during the meeting.
Shu said he was happy to see that there were 20 Taiwanese students in the delegation. “I believe that exchanges and collaboration among young people (across the Strait) should continue, and it will bear abundant fruit because there is goodwill and faith among young compatriots in Taiwan.” , he added.
“When I went to Taiwan, many young people often offered me help when I got lost or needed to locate public toilets,” he said.
One day, a young man working at a cafe in Taipei walked with him for several blocks to make sure he could find the subway station. “He recognized my continental accent. There was a glint in his eyes,” Shu recalls. “During the walk, he asked me many questions about the continent, such as social media apps, online payment and shared bikes.”
Marilyn Librers, former mayor and current city council member of Morgan Hill, California, said the United States must respect China's position regarding its handling of the Taiwan issue. “This is crucial and corresponds to the fundamental interests of the Chinese people.”
