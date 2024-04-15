Partial vote for PP-32 Three daughters of Zahoor Elahi mobilize their support for Parvez – Journal





GUJRAT: Three daughters of Chaurdhy Zahoor Elahi are leading the election campaign for former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for the PP-32 poll. Mr. Elahi, who is in prison, faces Chaudhry Musa Elahi, son of Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, of the PML-Q.

Three sisters – Qaisara Elahi, wife of Mr. Elahi, Naaz Elahi, wife of retired former Nazi from Attock District Major Tahir Sadiq, and Sameera Elahi, wife of Tafweez Chohan – as well as their niece (daughter of sister) MPA Basima Riaz Chudhary of Mandi Bahauddin, visited Kunjah Main Bazaar on Sunday as part of Mr. Elahi's election campaign.

After completing their visit to the bazaar and meeting the traders and traders, they arrived at the residence of Sheikh Shehkaz Aslam Moon where a large number of party activists and local traders had gathered.

Qaisara Elahi delivered a hard-hitting speech against her brother Wajahat Hussain, accusing him of using pressure tactics through the police and administration against Mr. Elahi's supporters in Kunjah and other areas of the constituency.

She said Wajahat had now taken the lead from his nephews Salik Hussain and Shafay Hussain in using these tactics, surpassing what Shujaats' sons had done in the February 8 elections.

If her mother had been alive today, she would have treated her brother firmly, Qaisara said, adding that this was the first time she had spoken out against Wajahat.

She said she wanted to clarify that people wrongly believed that Mr. Elahi would leave Imran Khan after facing many difficulties. She said Mr Elahi had proven his predictions wrong by standing firm with Imran Khan and not giving in to the influence of those close to him.

Qaisara said Mr. Elahi endured many hardships to stay by Mr. Khan's side for a year, and she asserted that Mr. Elahi, along with her, their children and all their family members, strongly support Mr. Khan.

The PP-32 by-elections will be held on April 21 after federal minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain vacated his seat to retain NA-64 (Gujrat-Kunjah).

Published in Dawn, April 15, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1827493/by-poll-for-pp-32-three-daughters-of-zahoor-elahi-rally-support-for-parvez The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos