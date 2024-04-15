Supreme Court takes aim at Jan. 6 obstruction charge as Trump case looms





This is our fucking house, bro! the video appears to show Fischer saying that day. After an officer tells Fischer to turn around and leave, he appears to appeal to the officer to stand with them as a patriot.

Get on your knees! Get on your knees! members of the crowd chanted while Fischer recorded on his cell phone.

Fischer, who has not yet been tried, also faces charges for assaulting a police officer and entering a restricted building, among other charges. These charges will not be affected by how the court decides the obstruction charge.

Trump cited the Fischer case, including in his latest filing with the Supreme Court regarding his attempt to gain presidential immunity for his actions to overturn the election results. Oral arguments in the case will take place on April 25.

To pay attention

In the Fischer case, the law at issue is Title 18, Section 1512(c)(2), of the United States Code, which criminalizes any attempt to corruptly obstruct, influence, or interfere with any official proceeding. A conviction can result in a prison sentence of up to 20 years.

The government says about 330 Jan. 6 defendants have been charged with violating that law.

Republican lawmakers, including Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, filed a brief in the Fischer case, arguing that the Justice Department is using the law as an all-purpose weapon against perceived political opponents.

This provision was passed in 2002 as part of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, a bill passed in the wake of the Enron accounting scandal. As such, the defendants claim it was written to combat evidence tampering and was never intended to apply to an incident such as the one on January 6.

Fischer's lawyers argue that the scope of this provision is limited to tampering with evidence, pointing to language in another part of the law referring to records and documents. So this should not apply to Fischer's actions, such as the alleged assault of a police officer.

Joseph Fischer at the Stop the Steal rally on January 6, 2021. United States District Court

Trump's lawyers have made similar arguments that his alleged conduct is not covered by the obstruction statute, saying in their brief in the immunity case that the law goes far beyond its meaning natural when applied to Trump, who faces four charges in total.

In outlining Trump's alleged criminal acts, the election interference indictment focuses on his broader plan to stay in power by urging Congress to reject election certifications that confirmed Biden's victory. Trump and his allies instead sought to submit substitute certifications crafted by those who were labeled as fake voters.

Prosecutors argue that Trump's actions complied with the law because he made false statements to members of Congress and others and submitted false documents.

Special counsel Jack Smith, who is prosecuting Trump, said in his latest brief in the case that regardless of the court's decision in Fischer's case, the Section 1512 charges in that case stand.

Indeed, unlike the Fischer case, Trump's prosecution involves an alleged conspiracy to falsify documents, namely the attempt to use fraudulent election certifications rather than genuine certifications during the congressional proceedings to certify the result , Smith said.

Smith also referenced the brief filed by Fischer's attorneys in the case argued Tuesday. They are seeking a narrow reading of the law that would ensure the charges against their client would be dismissed, but appear to leave open the possibility that a person could be prosecuted for making false statements or offering false testimony.

If the Supreme Court took that approach, Fischer could win, but the charges against Trump could remain unchanged, said Richard Bernstein, a lawyer who filed a friend-of-the-court brief supporting the government.

All parties in the Fischer case agree that the law applies to the submission of false statements and documents. If the court agrees with that, it doesn't matter how Mr. Trump rules on Fischer's particular case, he added.

Fritz Ulrich, a federal public defender who is one of Fischer's attorneys, said the language Smith cited was simply intended to support their argument limiting the law's reach.

We did not pay attention to the prosecution of the former president, he added.

Wide application of the law

The incident at the heart of the Fischer case occurred around 3:25 p.m. on January 6, at a time when police were beginning to regain some control of the building. Fischer, the government alleges, then bragged about his efforts to get past the police line.

The police line was 4 deep. I arrived at level two, Fischer reportedly wrote. The government also said Fischer was fiery and defiant when he was arrested weeks after the attack and had to be physically restrained by his son after an FBI special agent showed up at a hearing in which Fischer had attended.

Fischer's lawyers argued that Fischer was inside the Capitol for only a short time and was primarily interested in obtaining cellphone footage.

Mr. Fischer did not attack anyone on January 6. He was inside the Capitol for a total of four minutes, his lawyers wrote in a court filing last year.

In lower courts, various Jan. 6 defendants echoed Trump and Fischer in arguing that the obstruction law had been applied too broadly.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, who is overseeing Fischer's case, initially dismissed the charge.

But the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled in favor of the government last year, prompting Fischer to appeal to the Supreme Court. Two other defendants on January 6, Edward Lang and Garret Miller, filed similar appeals, the outcome of which will be dictated by the decision in Fischer's case.

The Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, has often opposed the Justice Department's broad enforcement of criminal laws.

One beneficiary of this approach was a Florida fisherman whose conviction under another provision of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act was thrown out in a 2015 ruling.

